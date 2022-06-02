Police Log May 23 to May 28

May 23
10:37 a.m.: Security check in the 1200 block of Jewel Flower Drive. Deputies stood by while with the reporting party while a female subject collected property for her son from the residence.
11:12 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 40 block of North Salado Avenue. Library had a broken window and several keys strewn about on the sidewalk.
2:15 p.m.: Phone turned into Patterson Police Services as found property.
6:44 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 100 block of South Third Street. Deputies contacted several individuals and they were advised to clean up the area and leave or be cited with trespassing.
10:02 p.m.: Citizen hailed deputy in the 2900 block of Speno Drive after locking car door with juvenile still in vehicle. Deputy was able to hook keys and car door was open with juvenile only being in the car for approximately three minutes.
8:30 p.m.: Deputy on viewed reckless driving in the 100 block of South Second Street. Upon contact the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was cited and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
May 24
3:25 a.m.: During a routine traffic stop in the area of Sperry Avenue and Baldwin Road a passenger was found to have a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. He was cited with a promise to appear and released at the scene.
7:12 a.m.: Grand theft reported in the area of Annamarie Avenue and Rogers Road. Male subject was found to be in possession of stolen property and arrested. While at the Public Safety Center the male was also found to be in possession of a green leafy substance hidden in his buttocks area.
9:04 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 1200 block of Jewel Flower Drive.
May 25
7:58 a.m.: Security check in the 500 block of South Fourth Street. Deputies contacted the reporting party who advised she no longer needed law enforcement assistance.
4:29 p.m.: Traffic lights reported out at Ward and American Eagle Avenue. Public Works advised of outage.
5:16 p.m.: Call from Patterson City Hall of a suspicious vehicle parked on Plaza. Upon contact with the driver deputies found her to be under the influence of alcohol. Her vehicle was towed and she was cited and release to a sober family member.
5:47 p.m.: Report of person being stuck in elevator in the 2400 block of Sperry Avenue due to power outage.
11:19 p.m.: Hit and run accident reported in the 1300 block of Henley Parkway. Fire hydrant hit and Public Works arrived to shut off water.
May 26
1:45 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 500 block of Keystone Boulevard. Upon arrival deputies located the vehicle described and it was unoccupied. No further action was taken at this time.
May 27
8:21 p.m.: Vehicle stolen from the 500 block of Finster Street.
8:47 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
May 28
3:41 p.m.: Potential structure fire reported in the 10 block of Weber Avenue. Deputies assisted with containing the fire to the backyard area.
4:46 p.m.: Vandalism reported in the 1100 block of Heartland Ranch Avenue.
5:46 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 100 block of North Fifth Street. Upon contact deputies arrested the male subject for domestic violence charges. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
May 29
11:05 a.m.: Commercial burglary reported in the 100 block of Baldwin Road.
8:22 p.m.: Assisted a motorist with vehicle in the area of Old Las Palmas and Poplar Avenue.
10:21 p.m.: During routine patrol in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas deputies made contact with a male subject who was found to be in possession of suspected narcotic drugs. He was cited and released at the scene.
