Police Log November 1 to November 7

November 1
1:36 a.m.: Extra patrol was requested for the 1000 block of Las Palmas.
12:44 p.m.: Backpack found in the 600 block of North Sixth Street.
1:27 p.m.: Vehicle stopped for using cell phone while driving at Logan and Yorkshire Drive. Driver had an expired license and the vehicle registration was expired. Subject cited and release for all three violations
2:20 p.m.: Violation of a Restraining Order as the restrained party was found to be contacting the protected party via phone. Subject was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center.
5:40 p.m.: Be on the look-out issued for a blue Honda four door driving recklessly at Trout Creek and Beaver Creek. Unable to locate upon arrival.
November 2
8:32 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 1400 block of Longhorn Lane.
9:14 a.m.: City of Patterson’s well site vandalized in the 100 block of Poppy Avenue.
10:16 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported in 1400 block of Marigold Drive. Upon arrival vehicle parked legally with registration valid.
6:33 p.m.: Family fight call for service. Upon arrival only verbal and other party left the scene before arrival. No further action taken as both parties separated.
10:45 p.m.: Suspicious person in the 2900 block of Speno Drive. Subject contacted and advised to not return or would be arrested.
November 3
2:02 a.m.: Subject was contacted at North Park in Patterson during hours of darkness and in violation of a Patterson Municipal code. The male had an outstanding warrant out of the Sheriff’s Department. He was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center.
9:44 a.m.: Public Nuisance call of subject going through trash cans in the 600 block of North Third Street. Subject was contacted and lectured and released.
4:31 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Cabanel Lane to a subject sleeping in a vehicle. Subject had been served with a Restraining Order to stay away from address and was arrested for violating the order. The male was taken to the Public Safety Center and booked without incident.
4:42 p.m.: Security check in the 800 block of North Second Street. Contact was made and subject did not need any assistance from law enforcement.
8:21 p.m.: 911 hang up call 1400 block of Mendocino Creek Drive. Upon arrival was found to be juvenile playing on phone, no suspicious circumstances.
November 4
1:53 a.m.: Property damage hit and run accident reported in the 1300 block of Toggenburg Street.
10:31 a.m.: Burglary report in the 800 block of Toyon Lane.
November 5
1:35 a.m.: Suspicious persons call in the 1200 block of Ibis Drive. Upon arrival subjects watching movie on phone. No further action taken.
2:00 a.m.: Subject stop of female adult loitering in 40 block of North Salado Avenue. Subject had no wants or warrants and was advised of reason for contact. The female left the area.
4:07 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported between Cliff Swallow Drive and Baldwin Road. No injuries and names exchanged. Helped with traffic control until tow companies arrived to clear the scene.
10:42 p.m.: 911 hang up in 600 block of Rosemary Drive. Juveniles playing with phone. No further action taken.
November 6
7:31 p.m.: Security check in the 1000 block of Sperry for a male who seemed confused. Upon arrival subject was not located in the area.
8:09 p.m.: Security check for older male walking in roadway in the 1000 block of Sperry. Subject was contacted and taken to another location where a friend was able to assist him.
10:27 p.m.: Foot patrol in the downtown area. No issues or concerns found.
November 7
1:30 p.m.: Area check requested in 1300 block of Pinto Way for possible transient subjects coming into backyard. Upon arrival unable to locate any subjects. While leaving the area a family of raccoons was observed walking towards the side yard of the residence.
2:24 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in 200 block of Park Center Drive. Upon arrival a vehicle was stuck in the bushes along the sidewalk. Unable to locate owner of vehicle and vehicle was towed as abandoned vehicle.
3:22 p.m.: Disturbance between neighbors call in the 200 block of North Fifth Street. Upon arrival contacted a subject sitting in a vehicle in front of the residence. The subject was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for a parole violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.