Police Log November 14 to November 20

November 14
4:04 a.m.: Vehicle stolen in the 1100 block of Tern Way.
11:33 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the area of West Las Palmas Avenue and North Ninth Street. Deputies contacted a male subject who was picking up cans to recycle in the area. No suspicious activity located in the area.
11:40 a.m.: Contact made with a female subject in the area of West Las Palmas Avenue and North Sixth Street for riding an electric scooter in the middle of the street. The female did not comply with deputies’ orders and was eventually arrested for resisting arrest. She was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
November 15
11:21 a.m.: Grand theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
5:25 p.m.: Person down reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted the male subject who was alert and waiting for help with his vehicle. No further action taken.
10:30 p.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the 3000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted multiple subjects in the area. All were clear of wants and warrants and were released on scene. No further action was taken.
November 16
8:55 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 200 block of Leverton Drive. Upon investigation a male subject was found to be in possession of a narcotic controlled substance. He was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
8:57 p.m.: Battery reported in the 1500 block of Daisy Drive. Male subject was cited and released at the scene for the battery charges. No further action taken at this time.
November 17
1:02 p.m.: Travel trailer reported stolen from the 700 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
2:43 p.m.: Hit and run with property damages reported in the area of Ward and West Las Palmas Avenues.
8:11 p.m.: Domestic disturbance reported in the 1100 block of Tern Way. Male subject was arrested for domestic related charges and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
November 18
1:44 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported in the 500 blk of Peregrine. Deputies responded and found subject to be sleeping in the car, trouble at home and just sleeping there for the night. No crimes reported.
12:27 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Unable to locate.
4:39 p.m.: Violation of a court order reported in the 200 block of Sorrel Court. Report filed.
November 19
12:07 a.m.: Noise disturbance in the 1300 block of Cliff Swallow Drive. Dogs were heard barking, deputies responded but were unable to contact the homeowner, deputies advised reporting party to call animal control.
7:28 a.m.: Felony vandalism reported in the 500 block of Moray Way. Tires taken off vehicle with unknown tools. Report taken.
9:08 a.m.: Vehicle burglary reported in the 500 block of Moray Way. Subject broke into truck and stole tools. Report taken.
11:39 a.m.: Trash dumping reported on Sperry Avenue at Rogers Road. Vehicle seen dumping mattresses, deputies responded and advised to dispose of the mattresses.
5:49 p.m.: Noise disturbance reported on Daisy Drive at Lavender Lane. Citizen arrest was signed, and deputies warned about the noise.
6:26 p.m.: Noise disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Steel Creek Drive. Citizen arrest was signed, and deputies warned about the noise.
11:05 p.m.: Noise disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Daisy Drive. Deputies advised to turn the music all the way down and they complied.
November 20
4:09 a.m.: Burglary alarm reported in the 500 block of Park Center. Motion in lobby.
9:03 a.m.: Vehicle burglary reported in the 800 block of Mackilhaffy Drive. Reporting party reported car window was broken and $1000 worth of merchandise was taken. Report taken.
12:08 p.m.: Device found to be placed on the card reader in the 200 block of North Second Street. Deputies responded and took report. As of the time of the report no fraud victims had come forward.
3:18 p.m.: Public nuisance on North Third Street at L Street.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty
