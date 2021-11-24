Police Log November 15 to November 21

November 15
12:43 a.m.: Commercial burglary alarm in the 100 block of North Second Street. Owner on site advised no one is at the business.
7:59 a.m.: Mail boxes vandalized in the 1100 block of Blue Heron Drive.
1:20 p.m.: Driving under the influence reported at Sperry and Baldwin Road. Subject driving recklessly in the area and when contacted was uncooperative. Bean bag was deployed and subject was detained. Female subject was arrested for driving under the influence and resisting arrest.
1:55 p.m.: Subject at Patterson Police Services needing to make an elder abuse report.
1:57 p.m.: Petty theft report in the 800 block of North Second Street. License plate taken from vehicle.
11:08 p.m.: Extra patrol requested for the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
11:14 p.m.: Subject contacted in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue and arrested for outstanding warrants.
11:29 p.m.: Extra patrol requested in the Keystone Pacific Parkway area.
November 16
4:17 a.m.: Alarm call in the 500 block of Peregrine Drive. Upon arrival campus secure and no suspicious activity found.
10:17 a.m.: Security check call for the 1400 block of Granite Creek Drive.
3:21 p.m.: Missing juvenile reported in the 300 block of Knutson Street.
4:53 p.m.: Stolen boat and trailer reported in the 200 block of Cherry Blossom Lane.
5:25 p.m.: Identity theft reported in the 600 block of Rosemary Drive.
11:33 p.m.: Person down reported at North Third Street and K Street. Female contacted with no signs of intoxication or medical attention needed.
November 17
8:29 a.m.: Accident property damage reported in 2700 block of Keystone Parkway.
4:00 p.m.: Subject stopped in the 500 block of South Fourth Street for known warrants pending.
4:12 p.m.: Prior catalytic converter stolen from vehicle reported in the 200 block of South Second Street.
4:50 p.m.: Subject contacted at Zacharias and Rogers Road with a trailer full of trash. Stood by while subject gathered his items and loaded them back into the trailer.
9:13 p.m.: Possible structure fire in the 900 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon inspection no fire found and Fire Department reset the alarm.
November 18
12:06 a.m.: Traffic stop at North First Street and Juarez Court. Subject revealed to have outstanding warrants, arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center.
9:11 a.m.: Area check in the 1300 block of Snake Creek Drive. Upon arrival no suspicious activity located.
8:30 p.m.: Subject stopped at First Street and E Street. Paraphernalia confiscated and subject lectured and released.
11:38 p.m.: Family fight call in the 1200 block of Grebe Lane. Male subject arrested for domestic violence and booked at the Public Safety Center.
November 19
9:56 a.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the 600 block of Ward Avenue. Two subjects contacted in a vehicle.
12:10 p.m.: Possible found gun in the 2900 block of Speno Drive. Upon inspection the gun was found to be a BB gun not a handgun.
3:20 p.m.: Disabled vehicle at Sperry and Ward Avenue. Deputies were able to help driver move the vehicle to parking lot to clear roadway.
November 20
1:47 a.m.: Assisted Fire Department with locating fire in the 900 block of Orange Avenue.
7:13 a.m.: Report of a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of Shearwater Drive. While taking report vehicle was found to be moved not stolen.
11:08 a.m.: Deputy Coroner’s assistance needed in the 300 block of North Fourth Street.
2:21 p.m.: Report of white male adult refusing to leave business in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon arrival unable to locate subject. Second call located subject and advised to leave the business.
7:19 p.m.: Domestic violence call in the 600 block of Spooner Court. Male subject arrested for domestic violence and assault charges. Booked at the Public Safety Center without incident.
November 21
11:44 a.m.: Family fight call reported in the 200 block of South Sixth Street. Verbal only and no law enforcement assistance needed.
9:42 p.m.: Disturbance in the 2900 block of Speno Drive. Upon investigation there was a misunderstanding of the restroom being closed due to a language barrier.
11:19 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 500 block of Millwood. Verbal only and both parties separated for the night.
