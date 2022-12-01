Police Log November 21 to November 27

November 21
10:54 a.m.: Commercial burglary reported in the 300 block of South First Street.
2:34 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a male subject who was believed to be under the influence of alcohol in the 600 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. The subject was found to be intoxicated, cited for driving under the influence and released to a family member. No further action was taken.
November 22
12:39 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported in the area of Marshall west of Davis. Subject was sleeping in the vehicle and was clear of any wants or warrants. No further action was taken.
1:08 a.m.: Security check in the 100 block of Ivy Avenue. Residence was checked and nothing suspicious was found. No further action was taken.
6:12 a.m.: Vehicle reported stolen in the 1300 block of Cliff Swallow Drive.
9:05 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported in the 2800 block of Zacharias Road. Subject was lectured about being on private property and released.
4:31 p.m.: Strong armed robbery reported in the 100 block of South Del Puerto Avenue.
10:10 p.m.: Subject driving recklessly in the area of Haggerty Drive and Keystone Pacific Parkway. Deputies contacted a male subject who was in his vehicle driving recklessly. The subject was arrested for the vehicle code violation and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
November 23
7:02 a.m.: Community mailbox broken into in the 1200 block of Pipit Drive.
10:46 a.m.: Juvenile disturbance reported in the 1100 block of James Burke Avenue. Deputies contacted several juveniles playing football and no fighting reported in the area. No further action taken at this time.
11:17 a.m.: Female subject contacted in the area of South Third and E Streets that had a confirmed felony warrant for her arrest. She was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
November 24
2:09 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 700 block of E Street. Deputies contacted a male subject who was transported to a family member's residence and released. No further action was taken.
6:00 a.m.: Grand theft reported in the 1400 block of Marigold Drive.
8:47 a.m.: Vehicle tires reported stolen in the 1200 block of Grebe Lane.
8:11 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the area of E and South Ninth Streets. Deputies contacted a male subject in the area who advised he was passing through the area. No further action was taken at this time.
November 25
12:01 a.m.: Found property reported in the 2700 block of Keystone Pacific Parkway.
3:07 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 100 block of Lilac Avenue.
8:40 p.m.: Subject found laying on the side of the roadway in the area of North First Street and West Las Palmas Avenue. He was advised to leave to a more secure area and not the side of the roadway.
November 26
6:23 a.m.: Commercial burglary reported in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
6:30 a.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the 200 block of Park Center Drive. Contacted two male subject who were trying to camp in the area. They were advised to leave the lot before more enforcement action was taken.
12:02 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. The subject was advised to leave the area and agreed to do so. No further action was taken.
November 27
7:32 a.m.: Grand theft of vehicle tires reported in the 1200 block of Imperial Lily Drive.
7:54 a.m.: Grand theft of vehicle tires reported in the 500 block of Mayette Street.
8:37 a.m.: Petty theft of car battery reported in the 400 block of South Second Street.
12:16 p.m.: Male subject contacted in the area of Kestrel Drive and James Burke Avenue with an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
1:31 p.m.: Vehicle reported stolen in the 500 block of Canyon Court.
9:16 p.m.: Armed robbery reported in the 200 block of Tissot Drive. Upon investigation deputies contacted a male subject fitting the description given by the reporting party. The male was arrested for armed robbery and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.