Police Log November 22 to November 28

November 22
1:58 a.m.: Subject stop of a person on a bicycle with no light in the hours of darkness. Subject came back with warrants for his arrest and was booked at the Public Safety Center without incident.
2:07 a.m.: Assisted Ontel Security with clearing Patterson High School alarm call. No suspicious activity found.
7:50 a.m.: Traffic accident with property damage reported at American Eagle and Roadrunner Drive. Names exchanged and no further information or action taken.
11:03 a.m.: Semitruck broken down at Sperry and Rogers with motorist passing unsafely in other lanes. Cleared the area and got fuel for vehicle.
2:08 p.m.: Diesel fuel spilling out of pump in the 2900 block of Renzo Lane. Leak contained to parking lot and hazmat working on cleaning up the spill.
3:18 p.m.: Report of a hit and run into a fence in the 200 block of North Third Street.
3:59 p.m.: Report of juveniles requesting customers to buy alcohol in the 100 block of South Second Street. Unable to locate, gone upon arrival.
7:42 p.m.: Male subject contacted in the 200 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Intoxicated and unable to care for himself he was arrested for public intoxication and taken to the Public Safety Center.
11:28 p.m.: Traffic stop at North Third Street and North El Circulo. Upon contact with driver it was found she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center without incident.
November 23
1:15 a.m.: Traffic stop for no head or taillights at American Eagle Avenue and Calvinson Parkway. Subject was lectured and released.
11:36 a.m.: Lost property report in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Property lost previously and reporting party needed a case number for the lost property.
12:50 p.m.: Deputies contacted a female in the 200 block of West Las Palmas Avenue with an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was booked at the Public Safety Center without incident.
November 24
5:19 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported in the 500 block of Amberina Court. Upon arriving at the residence the registered owner of the vehicle lives at the residence and the juvenile as well. No suspicious activity found and no further action taken.
11:30 a.m.: Security check of the area. Contact with a male subject who advised his backpack was taken. Deputies contacted another male in the area but did not locate the backpack. Second male advised he was not allowed to be in the area where he was contacted. Male subject left the area.
11:36 a.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the 700 block of North Hartley Street, vehicle versus a light pole. Names were exchanged and no further action required.
12:50 p.m.: Shooting at a vehicle reported in the 400 block of South Third Street.
8:56 p.m.: Loud music reported in the 1400 block of Steel Creek Drive. Lectured subject about music and advised citation would be issued if the music continued. No further action taken at this time.
November 25
9:34 a.m.: Domestic disturbance in the 300 block of South Seventh Street. Male subject arrested for domestic violence charges and booked at the Public Safety Center without incident.
11:54 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 600 block of Pine Creek Lane. No crimes occurred and no further action taken at this time.
2:17 p.m.: Report of neighbor shooting dog with BB gun in the 300 block of South Fifth Street. All parties contacted and dog was not injured. Neighbor advised he was target practicing and did not intentionally mean to shoot the dog.
6:03 p.m.: Fireworks reported in the area of Mesa Creek Drive and Leather Creek Lane.
6:47 p.m.: Open door to a residence in the 300 block of Durer Drive. Upon arrival nothing suspicious was located and unable to contact homeowner.
11:00 p.m.: Domestic disturbance call in the 600 block of Wanzia Court. Male subject arrested for domestic charges, criminal threats and brandishing a weapon. Subject arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center without incident.
November 26
12:28 a.m.: Noise complaint in the Shorthorn Street and Longhorn Lane area. Resident contacted and lectured on music. Music was turned down and deputies left the area.
1:40 a.m.: Vehicle found in roadway on side with no one in the vehicle at Keystone Pacific Parkway and Park Center Drive. No other damages except vehicle. Patterson towed the vehicle to be stored. Unable to locate registered owner.
9:35 a.m.: Reported stolen vehicle in the 100 block of North First Street.
10:53 a.m.: Registered owner of vehicle calling to make report of stolen vehicle from earlier call.
5:35 p.m.: Neighbor reporting elderly lady locked out of residence in the 600 block of North Sixth Street. Deputies arrived and contacted maintenance worker who helped resident get back into her apartment.
6:59 p.m.: Call for possible fight in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon contact with subject he had outstanding warrants and no altercation could be confirmed in the area. Subject was arrested for his warrants and booked at the Public Safety Center without incident.
8:08 p.m.: Traffic stop of a vehicle at Zacharias and Raines Road. Vehicle parked on the side of the roadway with windows fogged up. Subject advised they were hanging out. No further action taken.
8:56 p.m.: Area check of 1400 Steel Creek Drive. Deputies contacted several people in the park and advised them they could not be in the park after hours. All subjects left the area.
9:35 p.m.: Subject refusing to leave a residence in the 100 block of Paint Way. Upon contact subject had an outstanding warrant. Female subject was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center without incident.
November 27
12:09 a.m.: Fight reported in the 1400 block of Longhorn Lane. Upon arrival no altercation had taken place. Female subject needed medical attention and ambulance attended her.
12:49 p.m.: Suspicious male walking with bat in the 100 block of Ward Avenue. Upon contact subject was using bat as a cane, no crimes reported and no further action taken.
3:44 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 1100 block of Shearwater Drive. No crimes reported and no further action taken.
7:21 p.m.: Noise complaint in the 500 block of Placer Creek Drive. Residents were given a warning and turned the music down before deputies left the area.
9:50 p.m.: Traffic accident with vehicle hitting a tree. Female occupant found to be intoxicated, arrested, taken to Doctors Medical Center and cleared to be booked at the Public Safety Center.
November 28
1:08 a.m.: Petty theft report in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Two subject stealing blankets. Deputies unable to locate the subjects in the area.
1:05 p.m.: Reported fight with weapons in the 200 block of Rogers Road. Upon arrival deputies found it was verbal only no weapons involved. No further action taken.
2:05 p.m.: Hit and run accident with property damage in the 300 block of Amador Creek Lane.
3:04 p.m.: Report of a fight in the 200 block of North Hartley Street. Upon arrival no subjects involved in an altercation found in the area.
5:27 p.m.: Contact with two subjects in the 400 block of Vicki Lane. One subject had an outstanding warrant and was arrested without incident.
9:42 p.m.: Extra patrol requested for the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Subjects loitering the area were told to leave.
