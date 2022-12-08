Police Log November 28 to December 4

Patterson Police Services received 265 calls for service, conducted 65 traffic stops and issued 43 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from November 28 through December 4, 2022.
November 28
9:25 a.m.: Security check in the 20 block of Palomino Way. Neighbor noticed front door of residence left ajar. Deputies found nothing suspicious in/around the property and made sure door was secured.
11:47 a.m.: Petty theft reported in the 50 block of Third Street. Tools stolen from business.
2:25 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 200 block of Seventh Street.
November 29
2:24 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 100 block of Fourth Street. Coin machines in local business vandalized.
7:52 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 400 block of Vicki Lynn Lane.
8:12 a.m.: Violation of court order reported in the 100 block of Dowitcher Drive.
8:18 a.m.: Grand theft reported in the 1300 block of Moonflower Court.
8:39 a.m.: Security check requested in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Woman reported slumped over steering wheel inside vehicle in the parking lot of local business. Deputies contacted the woman and determined her to be under the influence and also found her to have an active warrant. She was transported to the Public Safety Center.
11:32 p.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the 3000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted two subjects sleeping in their vehicle. Subjects agreed to go home.
November 30
1:44 a.m.: Traffic stop conducted in the area of Second and J Streets. Driver was found to be on probation and was searched. Illegal substances were found and driver was issued a citation for charges related to drug possession and drug paraphernalia.
6:46 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 2900 block of Speno Drive. Deputies contacted two subjects near the business. One subject found to have an active warrant and was transported to the Public Safety Center.
12:45 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Occurred in parking lot of local business. Deputies assisted with exchange of info between drivers involved.
6:10 p.m.: Detectives conducting proactive community safety in the area of North First Street and contacted a male subject known to be gang affiliated. Detectives attempted to conduct a probation compliance search and the subject ran away while discarding a firearm. The firearm was collected and the subject was apprehended. Subject was transported and booked at the Public Safety Center for charges related to drug possession and the firearm.
6:32 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 1400 block of Mendocino Creek Drive. Vacant house was broken into by unknown subjects.
10:44 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 600 block of Logan Way. Female half of incident was found to have an active warrant and was transported the Public Safety Center for her warrant and charges related to domestic violence.
11:53 p.m.: Palm tree on fire reported in the area of Baldwin Road and Calvinson Parkway. Deputies unable to locate anyone in the area and fire was extinguished.
December 1
1:26 a.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the 100 block of Fourth Street.
7:09 a.m.: Vehicle burglary reported in the 2400 block of Sperry Avenue.
December 2
12:22 a.m.: Suspicious persons in the 600 block of Chesterfield Court. Multiple subjects reported attempting to break into vehicle. Deputies responded and were unable to locate anyone in the area. Reporting party was able to scare subjects off before entry was made into the vehicle.
2:05 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the area of South Second Street peeking into vehicles. Deputies contacted subject matching the description and advised them to leave the area. No crimes committed.
8:28 a.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Wallet stolen from local business.
11:08 a.m.: Identity theft reported in the 30 block of Del Puerto Avenue. Funds taken from reporting party’s EBT Card.
December 3
2:05 p.m.: Stolen vehicles recovered in the 400 block of Thrush Drive.
2:08 p.m.: Lost property reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Cell phone lost at local business.
8:55 p.m.: Assault reported in the 300 block of Roadrunner Drive. Reporting party did not wish to press charges and parties had already separated upon deputy contact.
11:15 p.m.: Vandalism reported in the area of Baldwin Road and Cliff Swallow Drive. Deputies contacted a male subject driving recklessly and doing donuts in a local park causing damage to the property. Subject was detained and transported to the Public Safety Center.
December 4
9:20 a.m.: Burglary reported in the area of First Street and Las Palmas Avenue.
12:01 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 2600 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted a male subject on the property that was identified by the business owners as having broken into a building, stealing items and threatening them with a broken shovel handle. The male subject was transported to the Public Safety Center for charges relating to trespassing, burglary and threats of violence.
1:27 p.m.: Grand theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Shoplifting from local business.
3:53 p.m.: Vehicle burglary reported in the 1100 block of Pipit Drive. We would like to remind everyone not to leave valuables in your car.
8:22 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Shoplifting from local business.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty
