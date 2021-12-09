Police Log November 29 to December 5

The following is a sampling of calls for service received by Patterson Police Services from November 29 through December 5, 2021.
November 29
1:17 a.m.: Domestic disturbance call in the 1300 block of Shetland Way. Male subject was arrested for domestic violence, criminal threats and assault likely to produce great bodily injury.
7:02 a.m.: Public nuisance call in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Female refusing to leave area. Upon arrival female had already left the area. She was contacted and advised to not return. Female agreed to not go back to the area.
1:28 p.m.: Report of a possible violation of a restraining order.
3:34 p.m.: Male subject contacted in the 600 block of Yancey Court with known felony warrants. Subject was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center without incident.
4:57 p.m.: Suspicious person in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Reporting party thought someone was following her and wanted deputies to escort her to her vehicle and check the area. Unable to locate any suspicious people in the area and ensured that the reporting party was safely escorted to her vehicle.
5:28 p.m.: Theft by false pretense reported in the 1400 block of Daisy Drive. Reporting party was texted by unknown party to verify personal information. Later reporting party found that funds were taken from account by unknown person. Reporting party canceled account and now needed a police report. **Remember to never give out personal information over the phone. Scammers will call or text and you need to be vigilant to not fall prey to their scams. Banks, County Agencies and law enforcement agencies do not call you to get personal information.**
7:45 p.m.: Warrant arrest of female contacted in the 800 block of E Street. Female was booked at the Public Safety Center for her outstanding warrants without incident.
8:01 p.m.: Accident with property damage in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Vehicle hit a fire hydrant and was gone on arrival. Deputies helped with traffic control until Public Works could shut off the water.
November 30
10:30 a.m.: Accident with property damage reported at Sperry Avenue and American Eagle Avenue.
4:09 p.m.: Security check in the 500 block of Messer Place. Upon arrival deputies found the residence secure and not in need of law enforcement assistance.
5:08 p.m.: Domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Payne Street. Male subject was arrested for domestic violence and false imprisonment charges.
December 1
1:29 a.m.: Suspicious males in the 2200 block of Keystone Pacific Parkway. Upon investigation two males were found to be siphoning gas from vehicles in the area. They were arrested and booked for petty theft, vandalism and tampering with a vehicle. One subject had additional felony warrants and was booked for the new charges and the warrant.
4:35 a.m.: Vehicle accident reported at Sperry Avenue and Baldwin Road. Public Works called out due to Palm tree being hit and debris in the roadway needing removal.
9:14 a.m.: Traffic stop of a big rig with a flat bed trailer resulted in a report of a stolen vehicle from Tracy, the male driver was arrested for the theft and booked into the Public Safety Center without incident.
3:43 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
9:42 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported in the 800 block of Rogers Road. Upon contact subject was clear with valid license. No further action taken.
December 2
8:04 a.m.: Panic alarm call in the 1300 block of Shasta Creek Court. Upon arrival all was clear, accidental per homeowner. No further action taken.
12:44 p.m.: Grand theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
12:47 p.m.: Stolen vehicle recovered in the 14000 block of Baldwin Road.
4:54 p.m.: Security check in the 1400 block of Daisy Drive. Upon arrival all occupants of the residence were fine and not in need of law enforcement or medical assistance.
5:31 p.m.: Warrant arrest in the 1100 block of Shearwater Drive. Deputies contacted a male subject with an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody and booked at the Public Safety Center without incident.
December 3
10:28 a.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 1000 block of Sperry. Upon arrival deputies contacted a male who was reported to have a firearm. No firearm was located and male subject was advised to leave the area and complied.
11:58 a.m.: Strong armed robbery reported in the 600 block of Logan Way. Deputies arrived and located a female subject who was detained. Subject was arrested for robbery, hit and run property damage and driving on a suspended license. She was booked at the Public Safety Center without incident.
December 4
6:17 a.m.: Extra patrol requested in the 100 block of Ward Avenue.
5:51 p.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the 40 block of Rogers Road. Reporting party advised subjects asking for money and becoming aggressive. Upon arrival deputies could not locate any vehicle matching the description given in the area.
6:06 p.m.: Deputies were contacted by employees about a possible theft of items from their business.
6:45 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 2400 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted both parties. Female subject was arrested for domestic violence and booked at the Public Safety Center without incident.
December 5
9:55 a.m.: Traffic enforcement stop resulted in female subject being arrested for false identification to a peace officer and her two outstanding warrants.
