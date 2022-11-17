Police Log November 7 to November 13

November 7
1:31 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 1400 block of Dylan Creek Drive. Reporting party stated three subjects attempted to force their way into the residence. Damage reported and report taken, suspects unknown.
1:36 a.m.: Burglary alarm in the 600 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Deputies responded and found building to be locked and secured. No keyholder.
7:20 a.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Reporting party stated subject damaged vehicle but did not wish to press charges. Report taken.
4:54 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Subject was gone on arrival.
5:10 p.m.: Public nuisance report in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Subject was found to be transient and asked to leave the area.
5:56 p.m.: Traffic accident reported on Sperry Avenue at South Ninth Street. Property damage, report taken.
8:25 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 600 block of Sears Drive. Victim reported assault and responsible was contacted and detained and transported to the Public Safety Center for domestic violence charges.
8:44 p.m.: Prowler reported in the 100 block of Ivy Avenue. Deputies responded and contacted subject. Subject was reporting party’s neighbor and wanted to let them know their trunk was left open.
November 8
6:18 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 600 block of Walnut Avenue. Deputies responded and were unable to locate anybody.
8:29 a.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of Logan Way. Catalytic converter reported stolen, report taken.
12:31 p.m.: Vehicle recovery reported in the 1300 block of Zinnia Court.
3:15 p.m.: Suspicious persons reported on Tern Way at James Burke Avenue. Deputies responded to a report of a person taking pictures of homes from the sidewalk, no crime determined.
8:57 p.m.: Driving under the influence reported on Sperry Avenue at Walker Ranch Parkway. Subject was contacted and displayed signs and symptoms of alcohol and was placed under arrest and transported to the Public Safety Center.
November 9
1:13 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 600 block of Poppy Avenue. Deputies found it to be Amazon driver who tripped off cameras while hiding delivery.
2:42 p.m.: Hazard reported on East Las Palmas Avenue at North Hartley Street of bike riders in the road doing wheelies.
2:45 p.m.: Hit and run reported in the 300 block of South First Street. Report taken,
3:35 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 100 block of Ivy Avenue.
3:42 p.m.: Stolen trailer reported in the 700 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Report taken.
7:05 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 700 block of North Hartley Street. Subject contacted and asked to leave.
8:52 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 1200 block of Fawn Lily Drive. Deputies contacted subject and advised to not walk up to people’s houses.
9:39 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Subject reported to be looking into cars. Deputies were unable to locate.
November 10
6:52 a.m.: Hit and run with property damage reported in the 1400 block of Berrendas Street. Report taken.
8:12 a.m.: Traffic accident with property damage reported on Orange Avenue at South First Street.
8:30 a.m.: Petty theft reported in the 600 block of Headley Lane. Catalytic converter theft, no suspect info. Report taken.
4:08 p.m.: Family fight reported on West Las Palmas Avenue at North Second Street. Deputies responded and assisted the reporting party, verbal only.
4:12 p.m.: Warrant arrest on M Street at North Second Street.
4:24 p.m.: Traffic accident with injuries reported in the 1600 block of Hwy 33. Report taken.
8:32 p.m.: Warrant arrest in the 800 block of Mackilhaffy Drive.
10:01 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Zacharias Road/Raines Road. Subjects contacted and found to be clear, and vehicles were clear. No crimes.
November 11
4:92 a.m.: Burglary alarm reported in the 700 blk of N Hartley Street.
5:53 a.m.: Traffic accident with property damage. Report taken.
5:56 a.m.: Burglary alarm reported in the 700 North Hartley Street.
6:15 a.m.: Burglary alarm reported in the 200 block of North Seventh Street.
12:40 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1200 block of Sweet Briar Drive. Subject gone on arrival. Report taken.
1:40 p.m.: Suspicious person in the 600 block of North Sixth Street. Subjects were lectured and released.
November 12
5:20 a.m.: Domestic violence reported in the 1400 block of Mesa Creek Drive. Reporting party reported being assaulted by responsible causing visible injury. Information and Belief warrant issued for responsible.
11:54 a.m.: Domestic violence heard in the 600 block of Logan Way. Verbal only. Report taken.
1:21 p.m.: Traffic accident in the 1200 block of Sweet Briar Drive. Report taken.
1:50 p.m.: Stolen vehicle recovery on South Third Street.
5:38 p.m.: Noise disturbance in the 1400 block of Mesa Creek Drive. Homeowner agreed to turn it down.
8:44 p.m.: Suspicious person on Zacharias Road/Rogers Road. Subjects lectured and released.
9:25 p.m.: Grand theft in the 800 block of Stawell Drive. Catalytic converter stolen. Report taken.
November 13
2:19 a.m.: Suspicious person in the 600 block of Logan Way. Subjects were asked to leave.
8:22 a.m.: Family fight in the 1500 block of Oasis Lane. Verbal only.
11:57 a.m.: Security check in the 1200 block of Calvinson Parkway.
1:31 p.m.: Subject trespassing reporting in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies responded and found no crimes committed.
2:02 p.m.: Battery reported in an unknown location.
6:52 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Bicycle reported stolen, report taken.
7:22 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 500 block of Bennett Drive. Verbal only.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
