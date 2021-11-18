Police Log November 8 to November 14

November 8
12:29 a.m.: Audible burglary alarm 200 block of North Seventh Street. Juvenile was contacted and admitted to jumping fence onto property and back over. Juvenile was taken to residence and released to his mother.
3:41 a.m.: Suspicious person call in the 100 block of Lemon Blossom Lane. Vehicle seen circling the block and last seen heading southbound on Lemon Blossom.
9:54 a.m.: Verbal altercation in the 100 block of North Third Street. Verbal only and subject was lectured to not return or he would be arrested for trespassing.
3:20 p.m.: Juvenile disturbance call in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Area was empty upon arrival and area check did not reveal any juveniles in the vicinity.
11:33 p.m.: Possible theft report in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Juvenile seen placing items in backpack and then left the area leaving behind the items. Unable to locate juvenile matching the description given in the area.
November 9
12:43 a.m.: Grand theft report in the 1300 block of Snake Creek Drive. Vehicle broken into and items stolen from inside.
7:46 a.m.: Security check in the 600 block of Logan Way. Upon arrival the residence was secure and no need for law enforcement was needed.
26 citations issued for various parking and traffic violations
5:14 p.m.: Report of suspicious vehicle in the 1400 block of Jake Creek Drive. Upon contact registered owner advised damage to vehicle was a previous traffic collision that was reported in another jurisdiction.
7:44 p.m.: Extra patrol request in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas.
November 10
12:39 p.m.: Stolen vehicle recovered in the 2900 block of Speno Drive. Occupants were booked at the Public Safety Center for possession of stolen vehicle.
12:57 p.m.: Accident with damage reported at Hansen Court and Poppy Avenue. Driver of one vehicle arrested for DUI and booked at the Public Safety Center.
39 citations issued for various parking and traffic violations.
7:07 p.m.: Hit and run accident with property damage North First Street and East Las Palmas Avenue reported.
November 11
2:22 p.m.: Found wallet in the 1400 block of Azalea Drive.
4:14 p.m.: Subject driving recklessly in Patterson. Driver located at Mary and Laird Street in Grayson. Taken into custody for resisting arrest, possession of drugs, no driver’s license and a probation violation.
40 citations issued for various traffic and parking violations.
8:54 p.m.: Traffic stop for registration being out of date resulted in subject being arrested for resisting arrest, false identification to peace officer and assault with a deadly weapon.
November 12
12:40 a.m.: Female subject in vehicle with items strewn around vehicle at Annamarie and Rogers Road. Deputy advised the subject to pick up the debris around the vehicle and to leave the area.
3:46 a.m.: Domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Red Robin Drive. One subject was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for domestic violence charges.
4:12 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported from the 600 Block of Poppy Avenue.
7:08 a.m.: Vehicle accident with property damage reported in the 500 block of Osprey Drive.
8:04 p.m.: Juvenile disturbance in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies talked with 2 subjects upon arrival and unable to locate juveniles in the area causing the disturbance.
8:24 p.m.: Family fight reported in 100 block of Weber Avenue. Subject intoxicated and involved in a domestic dispute with female. Subject was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for domestic violence charges, as well as assault with a dangerous weapon.
8:35 p.m.: Public Works related call in the 1500 block of South Ninth Street. Possible broke pipe flooding street with water.
November 13
1:06 a.m.: Annoying phone calls reported in the 300 block of Condor Court. Deputies advised reporting party to block caller and advise if reporting party needed any additional law enforcement involvement.
10:48 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported from the 300 block of Roadrunner Drive.
8:41 a.m.: Noise disturbance in the 100 block of Daylilly Drive. Music from neighbors house loud, was advised to turn down music and complied.
November 14
12:18 a.m.: Drunk in public arrest of a female subject at South Second Street and South El Circulo.
1:47 a.m.: Fight reported in 20 block of South Third Street. Upon arrival no witnesses or victims located. Security checked the business and no law enforcement assistance needed.
5:12 a.m.: Battery report in the 300 block of E Street resulted in a male being arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for assault charges.
6:27 p.m.: Suspicious person report in 1100 block of Heartland Ranch. Juveniles possibly shooting BB gun at reporting parties’ fence. Juveniles were contacted, lectured and released.
9:16 p.m.: Hit and run with property damage reported in the 10 block of Walker Ranch Parkway. Vehicle hit fire hydrant. Subjects were gone on arrival of deputies.
