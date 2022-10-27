Police Log October 17 to October 23

October 17
5:52 p.m.: Deputies contacted a female subject in the 900 block of Sperry Avenue who was intoxicated. She was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
October 18
9:02 a.m.: Stranded motorist reported in the area of Highway 33 and Marshall Road. Driver was contacted and had run out of gas. Deputy assisted with giving the elderly driver a ride to the nearest gas station. Once gas was retrieved, the driver was once again on his way.
11:37 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1400 block of Hunter Creek Drive. Male half was taken into custody and booked at the Public Safety Center for a warrant and charges related to domestic violence.
11:53 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 1200 block of Cliff Swallow Drive. Unlawful entry into residence. Investigation is pending.
October 19
7:51 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 400 block of Creekside Drive. Male half was taken into custody and booked at the Public Safety Center for charges related to domestic violence.
6:48 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 1200 block of Kestrel Drive.
8:58 p.m.: Reckless driving reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Ave. Two drivers were contacted in a vehicle chase with each other. Both parties were cited and released on scene for charges related to reckless driving and driving without a valid license.
October 20
2:23 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 500 block of Third Street. Female transient trespassing in reporting party’s backyard. Deputies responded and assisted with removing the transient from their property. Reporting party did not wish to press charges.
8:37 p.m.: Trespass reported in the 700 block of Las Palmas Ave. Two subjects were contacted inside of a vacant residence with an active Trespass Letter on file with Patterson Police. Both subjects were issued citations for trespassing.
October 21
2:08 a.m.: Warrant arrest in the area of Second and M Streets. Male subject was contacted and identified as having an active warrant. Subject was booked at the Public Safety Center.
5:56 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 800 block of Mackilhaffy Drive. Male half believed to have physically assaulted female subject. Investigation is pending.
7:01 a.m.: Person down reported in the area of South Del Puerto Avenue. Transient sleeping in front of business was advised to leave.
9:34 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 300 block of Knutson Street. Male half booked at Public Safety Center for charges related to domestic violence and vandalism.
10:57 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 200 block of Third Street. Female subject determined to have physically assaulted the victim and vandalized property. Investigation is pending.
October 22
7:14 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1300 block of Pinto Way. Male subject determined to have physically assaulted girlfriend. Male’s mother also got involved. Both male subject and his mother were transported and booked at the Public Safety Center for charges related to domestic violence and assault.
October 23
10:19 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 500 block of Henley Parkway. Male half booked at Public Safety Center for charges related to domestic violence and assault with a weapon.
11:30 p.m.: Person down reported in the 40 block of Rogers Road. Male subject found to be passed out on toilet of local business. Subject determined to be under the influence and was booked at the Public Safety Center for public intoxication.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.