Police Log October 24 to October 30

October 24
4:45 a.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 2900 block of Renzo Lane. Upon arrival deputies found that subjects were gone on arrival.
12:59 p.m.: Warrant service in the 500 block of Moray Way.
8:22 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 1400 block of Mesa Creek Drive. Deputies responded and found subject to have vandalized his own property. No further action.
October 25
9:44 a.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 2600 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies responded and found transients had made an encampment and started a fire. Fire was put out and transients were lectured and released.
12:48 p.m.: Public nuisance on Snow Creek Lane at Samantha Creek Drive. Subject was reported to have been going around and turning on water faucets. Deputies contacted subject and lectured and released.
10:10 p.m.: Warrant arrest in the 900 block of Sperry Avenue.
10:30 p.m.: Spousal abuse reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies responded to take report. Warrant was issued and responsible was later detained and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
10:52 p.m.: Violation of a domestic violence order in the 200 block of South Sixth Street. Report taken.
October 26
1:35 a.m.: Shots fired reported on North First Street at Washburn Street. Deputies responded to the area and were unable to locate.
8:48 a.m.: Shooting at an occupied dwelling reported on North First Street at West Las Palmas Avenue. No suspect information.
12:23 p.m.: Traffic collision with property damage reported on Ward Avenue at Sperry Avenue. Report taken.
12:24 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 800 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Report taken.
3:44 p.m.: Firearm brandishing reported on Black Crow Lane. Deputies responded and after reviewing surveillance found no evidence.
11:55 p.m.: Traffic pursuit in the Walnut Avenue Logan Way. Deputies decided to terminate the pursuit for safety reasons.
October 27
8:01 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 200 block of East Las Palmas Avenue. Report taken.
12:59 p.m.: Warrant arrest on Orange Avenue at Locust Avenue. Subject contacted and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
9:40 p.m.: Traffic collision with property damage reported in the block of 200 I Street. Deputies assisted in name exchange.
October 28
7:48 a.m.: Vehicle burglary reported in the 200 block of Rogers. Report taken.
5:15 p.m.: Credit card fraud reported in the 1400 block of Cliff Swallow Drive. Report taken.
5:58 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 200 block of Rogers Road. Report taken.
6:53 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Bag of potato chips taken, reporting party refused to press charges. Subject was asked to leave.
October 29
5:07 a.m.: Grand theft in the 600 block of Periwinkle Drive. Catalytic converter taken. Report taken.
11:04 a.m.: Grand theft reported in the 500 block of Chesterfield Drive. Report taken.
11:30 a.m.: Traffic collision reported on Kestrel Drive at James Burke Avenue with property damage. Deputies assisted in information exchange.
11:29 p.m.: Noise disturbance on Jake Creek Drive at Snow Creek Lane. Reports of a loud party and loud explosion, possibly fireworks. Unable to locate in the area.
October 30
3:59 a.m.: Violation of a court order reported in the 14900 block of Poplar Avenue. Deputies took report and victim signed citizen’s arrest.
8:20 a.m.: Family fight in the 500 block of Bennett Drive. Reporting party stated trouble over divorce and child custody, verbal only.
12:42 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1300 block of Shearwater. Deputies responded and found juvies playing catch.
11:30 p.m.: Warrant arrest in the 100 block of Paramatta Drive. Subject was contacted in vehicle and detained and transported to the Public Safety Center.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.