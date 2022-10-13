Police Log October 3 to October 9

October 3
6:08 a.m.: Hit and run traffic collision with property damage on Sperry Avenue.
7:48 a.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies responded and took report.
11:17 a.m.: Family fight in the 400 block of Walnut Court. Deputies responded and found no crimes committed and subject was just retrieving belongings and left without incident.
12:36 p.m.: Suspicious person on South Ninth Street, deputies contacted subject and found they were simply homeless and able to care for themselves.
1:04 p.m.: Stolen vehicle recovery in the 500 block of Red Robin Drive. Deputies responded to responsible sitting in the stolen vehicle, the license plate had been altered. Subject was transported to the Public Safety Center.
2:40 p.m.: Fight between neighbors in the 520 block of Morning Glory Drive. Deputies found no crimes were committed and it is a civil issue.
3:49 p.m.: Public nuisance on South Second Street at E Street. Subject was seen playing in traffic. Deputies responded to the area and were unable to locate.
5:25 p.m.: Traffic collision in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Name exchange only.
6:52 p.m.: Subject intoxicated in the 1030 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies responded and found subject needed medical attention. Subject was transported to the hospital to be evaluated.
7:33 p.m.: Residential burglary in the 240 block of Rogers Road. Report taken.
7:41 p.m.: Suspicious person in the 230 block of North Hartley Street. No crimes committed.
11:03 p.m.: Area check on South Third Street in the alley. Deputies found transients going through recyclables.
October 4
7:40 a.m.: Traffic accident with injuries on North Second Street at Ivy Avenue. Report taken.
7:53 a.m.: Hit and run with property damage reported in the 620 block of Logan Way. Deputies responded and found negative hit and run since driver was still on site. Report taken.
11:04 a.m.: Traffic accident with property damage on Portrait Lane. Name exchange only.
1:15 p.m.: Vehicle collision with injuries on Ward Avenue at North Second Street. Report taken.
3:42 p.m.: Disturbance between neighbors in the 1200 block of Yellowhammer Drive. Civil issue and recommendations were made.
5:09 p.m.: Traffic accident on Ward Avenue at West Las Palmas Avenue with property damage. Name exchange only.
6:23 p.m.: Traffic collision on Highway 33. Name exchange only.
6:39 p.m.: Indecent exposure on South Salado Avenue at South El Circulo. Deputies were unable to locate.
7:48 p.m.: Domestic violence reported in the 620 block of Logan Way. Verbal only. Parties were recommended to separate for the night.
10:41 p.m.: Domestic violence reported in the 700 block of Bonneau Court. Verbal only.
October 5
7:51 a.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1200 block of Shearwater Drive. Responsible going around and stealing campaign signs. Report taken.
1:19 p.m.: Warrant arrest on North Salado Avenue at I Street. Subject was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
2:34 p.m.: Grand theft in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Report taken.
2:35 p.m.: Warrant arrest in the 800 block of Rogers Road.
9:50 p.m.: Domestic violence in the block of Henley Parkway. Verbal only.
October 6
12:17 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Sperry Avenue. Subject was contacted, no crimes committed.
2:54 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 600 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Verbal only and no further action taken at this time.
8:26 a.m.: Identity theft reported in the 1400 block of Dylan Creek Drive. Report taken.
9:31 a.m.: Grand theft on Rogers Road. Subjects stole unknown amount of cigarettes. No suspect information. Report taken.
9:39 p.m.: Family fight in the 300 block of Condor Court. Deputies responded and found it was verbal only.
9:59 p.m.: Petty theft in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Report taken.
11:46 p.m.: Subject arrested on Ward Avenue at North Salado for resisting. Subject was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
October 7
12:18 a.m.: Drunk in public arrest on South Ninth Street at E Street.
1:04 a.m.: Vandalism reported in the 400 block of Eidier Drive. No suspect information, report taken.
4:56 a.m.: Traffic collision on Rogers Road at Keystone Pacific Parkway. Assisted in name exchange.
6:06 p.m.: Subject arrested for drunk in public. Subject was found shirtless in the street. Deputies detained and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
6:52 p.m.: Potential fire in the 1400 block of Cliff Swallow Drive. Deputies found there was a fire in an outlet.
October 8
1:13 a.m.: Suspicious person ringing doorbells in the 400 block of Red Robin Drive. Deputies were unbale to locate anyone matching description.
8:52 a.m.: Burglary alarm in the 600 block of L Street. Deputies found it was the landscaping company.
10:13 a.m.: Traffic collision on Highway 33 at North Second Street without injury.
12:37 p.m.: Stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Report taken.
1:07 p.m.: Domestic violence reported on James Burke Avenue at Kestrel Drive. Responsible was found to be in violation of restraining order, subject was detained and transported to the Public Safety Center.
1:40 p.m.: Family fight in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies were unable to locate.
2:14 p.m.: Traffic accident with property damage.
2:30 p.m.: Accident reported on Sperry Avenue at Rogers Road with property damage.
5:01 p.m.: Warrant arrest in the 800 block of Toyon Lane.
7:03 p.m.: Suspicious person near 1200 block of Kingfisher Drive. Deputies were unable to locate.
October 9
12:44 a.m.: Driving under the influence arrest on West Las Palmas Avenue at Plaza. Subject displayed signs of intoxication. Subject was transported to the Public Safety Center.
1:13 a.m.: Loud music reported in the 800 block of Sommerset Way.
4:09 a.m.: Noise disturbance in the 500 block of Traina Drive. Unable to locate.
7:18 a.m.: Commercial burglary reported in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Upon investigation a smashed front door was found and unable to locate subjects inside. Report made.
11:32 a.m.: Family fight in the 1300 block of Cougar Creek Drive. Verbal dispute only.
12:16 p.m.: Traffic collision with injuries on Kestrel Drive at Heartland Ranch Avenue. Assisted in name exchange.
12:29 p.m.: Verbal fight in the 1300 block of Samantha Creek Drive.
12:57 p.m.: Accident with property damage in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
2:20 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Walker Ranch at Sperry Avenue with property damage. Report taken.
2:52 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1100 block of Tern Way. License plates removed from vehicle. Report taken.
4:53 p.m.: Traffic pursuit in the 20500 block of Bell Road for subjects doing donuts. Subjects contacted and gave way to pursuit at high speeds, spikes used and subject detained and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
7:21 p.m.: Disturbance between neighbors in the 550 block of Chesterfield Drive. Civil issue recommended getting restraining order.
11:37 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Park Center Drive.
11:39 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Walker Ranch Parkway. Report taken.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.