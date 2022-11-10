Police Log October 31 to November 6

October 31
9:08 a.m.: Accident with injuries reported in the area of South Second Street and Sperry Avenue.
11:26 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 1100 block of Ward Avenue. Male subject was contacted and advised to leave the area or he would be cited for trespassing. The male left the area and no further action was taken.
1:21 p.m.: Female subject was contacted in the area of South Second Street and D Street who had an outstanding felony warrant for her arrest. She was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
3:36 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 500 block of L Street. Vehicle with windows broken and expired tags blocking the alleyway. Advised to move vehicle and update tags or vehicle would be towed.
9:09 p.m.: Reporting party calling back in reference to vehicle blocking the alleyway in the 500 block of L Street. Vehicle was tagged with a 72-hour notice previously and will be towed if not moved.
November 1
12:34 a.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contact two males in the area who were clear of wants or warrants.
6:57 a.m.: Hit and run accident reported in the area of South Second Street and E Street.
November 2
7:57 a.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the area of Heartland Ranch Avenue and Roadrunner Drive.
7:22 p.m.: Domestic dispute reported in the 1100 block of Yellowhammer Drive. Upon arrival deputies detained the male subject who was later arrested for domestic related charges. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
9:33 p.m.: Deputies contacted a female in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue who had an outstanding felony warrant for her arrest. She was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
November 3
6:10 a.m.: Grand theft reported in the 50 block of Palomino Way.
8:11 a.m.: Accident with minor injuries reported in the area of Peregrine Drive and Heartland Ranch Avenue.
9:37 a.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the area of Plaza and West Las Palmas Avenue.
11:17 a.m.: Tampering with a vehicle reported in the 1400 block of Henley Parkway.
2:00 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon arrival deputies located a female subject who advised it was verbal only. No further action was taken at this time.
5:07 p.m.: Residential fire reported in the 60 block of Shorthorn Street. Fire Department responded with deputies and secured the scene.
8:05 p.m.: Deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of Walnut Avenue and North First Street that had been driving recklessly. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was cited and released to a sober valid driver. No further action was taken at this time.
November 4
6:22 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Osprey Drive. Report taken.
5:13 p.m.: Grand theft reported in the 2300 block of Sperry Avenue. Phone and wallet with cards taken. Report written.
November 5
2:36 a.m.: Driving under the influence on Mackilhaffy Drive at Ward Avenue. Reports of a traffic collision where subject collided with several parked cars. Responsible displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Subject was detained and cited.
12:02 p.m.: Battery reported in the 400 Block of South Third Street. Reporting party reporting being battered by sister and signed citizen’s arrest. Responsible was detained and transported to the safety center.
9:29 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle dead end of Zacharias Road. Vehicle towed.
November 6
1:59 a.m.: Shots fired in the 500 block of Nordell Place. Deputies responded and heard nothing.
1:00 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on North First Street at West Las Palmas. Report taken.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
