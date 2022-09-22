Police Log September 12 to 18

September 12
10:56 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported in the 2400 block of Keystone Pacific Pkwy. Vehicle parked on roadway was cited for expired registration.
12:47 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the area of Las Palmas Avenue and Second Street.
September 13
8:28 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 800 block of Las Palmas Avenue. Multiple unauthorized subjects were on the property and were lighting fires. All subjects were gone upon deputy arrival. Property owner advised to contact law enforcement if subjects returned.
12:33 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Reporting party then located their vehicle in a different location of the parking lot.
3:00 p.m.: Grand theft reported in the 300 block of Stonegate Drive. Tools stolen from construction site.
September 14
4:47 p.m.: Hit and run with injuries reported in the 300 block of Chase Street. Driver was located and taken into custody for charges related to driving under the influence.
7:31 p.m.: Solo vehicle traffic collision in the 300 block of Durer Drive. Driver was identified and found to be driving under the influence. Subject was taken into custody and booked at the PSC.
10:18 p.m.: Subject with warrant contacted in the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue. Subject was confirmed and taken into custody and booked at the PSC.
10:43 p.m.: Domestic violence reported in the 1100 block of Gardenia Court. Responsible was contacted and taken into custody and booked at the PSC.
September 15
9:54 a.m.: Commercial burglary in the 200 block of North Seventh Street. Report made.
11:18 a.m.: Indecent exposure reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies responded and were unable to locate.
1:30 p.m.: Warrant arrest in the 600 block of Periwinkle Drive. Subject transported to the PSC without incident.
10:48 p.m.: Traffic pursuit on North Hartley Street at East Las Palmas Avenue. After a short chase the subject was detained and transported the PSC.
September 16
9:12 p.m.: Drunk in public in the 1200 block of Shearwater Drive. Subject was transported to the PSC.
11:47 p.m.: Hit and run on East Las Palmas Avenue at North First Street with property damage.
September 17
9:00 a.m.: Burglary report in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Report taken.
10:11 a.m.: Domestic violence report in the 20 block of North Seventh Street. After investigation the primary aggressor was determined and transported to the PSC without incident.
11:22 a.m.: Grand theft in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies took report of stolen phone.
8:11 p.m.: Shots fired in the area of Osprey Drive at American Eagle Avenue. Deputies found it was the high school football cannons.
9:36 p.m.: Fireworks in the area of Osprey Drive at Heartland Ranch Avenue. Deputies were unable to locate.
11:41 p.m.: Robbery in the area of South Third Street at South El Circulo. Deputies investigated and case remains open.
September 18
12:13 a.m.: Subject resisting arrest in the area of South Hartley Street at Chesterfield Court. Deputies responded and found the subject to be under the influence. Warrants were confirmed and subject was transported to the PSC.
12:44 a.m.: Noise disturbance in the 500 block of Hansen Court. Deputies responded and music was shut off.
2:15 a.m.: Fight in the 460 block of Meadow Creek Drive. Verbal only.
2:15 a.m.: Disturbance between neighbors in the 250 block of North First Street. No crimes committed.
11:37 a.m.: Residential burglary in the 600 block of Westbury Lane. Report taken.
1:19 p.m.: Warrant arrest in the area of Plaza. Subject was transported to the PSC.
7:25 p.m.: Stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Sperry Ave. Report taken.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty
