Police Log September 19 to September 25

September 19
3:40 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 100 block of El Circulo. Reporting party stated female subject poured food all over inside of local business. Subject had left the business upon deputy arrival and deputies were unable to locate her in the area. No crimes at this time.
4:23 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Incident occurred between customer and employee in front of local business. Customer was gone upon deputy arrival. Employee did not wish to press charges.
6:14 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 100 block of El Circulo. Female subject returned to local business from earlier in the day. Deputies responded and advised subject that business owner requested she not return. Owner advised to file no trespass letter with Sheriff’s Office/Patterson Police.
September 20
1:14 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Female subject causing disturbance in front of local business. Deputies contacted her and advised to leave the area.
September 21
1:13 a.m.: Deputies contacted a female subject in the 1200 block of Teal Court. Subject displayed signs of being under the influence and was transported to the Public Safety Center for charges related to public intoxication.
12:01 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 800 block of E Street. Female subject absconded with mop bucket from local Fire Department. Bucket was located nearby. No charges were pressed.
1:23 p.m.: Attempted armed robbery reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Victim stated a male subject demanded money at gunpoint outside local business. Victim drove away unharmed and did not wish to press charges. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect in the area.
9:01 p.m.: Deputies contacted male subject in the 600 block of Rosemary Drive that was found to have an active warrant. Subject was transported to the Public Safety Center and booked.
September 22
9:55 a.m.: Vandalism reported in the 100 block of E Street.
September 23
5:32 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 1200 block of Fawn Lily Drive. Reporting party stated male subject looking through windows with a flashlight. Subject was gone upon deputy arrival and unable to be located in the area. Reporting party advised to call back if subject returned.
7:01 p.m.: Carjacking reported in the 600 block of Logan Way. Male subject took vehicle keys from female victim and left the area. Deputies issued a want for the subject and vehicle. Subject was located later in the evening and transported and booked at the Public Safety Center for charges related to the carjacking and domestic violence.
September 24
12:31 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 600 block of Logan Way. Deputies responded and male half taken into custody and transported to the Public Safety Center for charges related to domestic violence.
8:52 p.m.: Deputies attempted a traffic stop in the area of Sperry Avenue and Park Center Drive on a vehicle that was driving erratically. The driver led deputies in a slow speed pursuit that eventually ended in the area of Lavender Lane. Driver was taken into custody and booked at the Public Safety Center for charges related to driving while intoxicated.
September 25
5:47 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 300 block of Las Palmas Avenue. Upon deputy investigation, it was determined that the female half had assaulted male spouse. She was transported and booked at the Public Safety Center for charges related to domestic violence.
7:52 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of Rogers Road. Female customer vandalized local business and jumped over the counter to assault two employees. The subject was gone upon deputy arrival. Investigation is pending.
11:50 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 800 block of Rogers Road. Male subject was contacted while laying in the middle of the roadway in a sleeping bag. Subject refused to comply with deputy requests and was ultimately transported and booked at the Public Safety Center for charges related to disobeying an officer.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
