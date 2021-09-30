Police Log September 21 to September 27

Patterson Police Services Received:
154 calls for service
6 traffic stops
September 21
7:55 a.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop behind the Patterson substation on the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue. Martin Soto, 20, was trying to open patrol vehicle doors. Soto was arrested and booked for being drunk in public.
10:48 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of spousal abuse on the 100 block of North First Street. Emani Cortez, 27, was transported and booked for domestic violence.
6:02 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a suspicious person on the 500 block of South Second Street. Javier Suarez, 30, was arrested for having an outstanding warrant.
September 22
3:47 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle accident with minor injuries on the 300 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
September 23
2:00 a.m.: While conducting a separate investigation on the 400 block of South First Street, deputies made contact with Fernando Rodriguez, 43, who was acting erratically. Rodriguez was eventually arrested and booked for resisting arrest and violation of parole.
7:23 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of vandalism on the 1200 block of Sweet Briar Drive. The suspect was gone upon arrival.
7:42 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a neighbor dispute on the 600 block of C Street. Philicia Majeski, 36, was arrested and booked for being under the influence and resisting an executive officer.
9:16 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of vandalism on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Alexander Rosa, 22, was arrested and booked without incident.
September 24
9:56 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a hit and run on Sperry Avenue at Clover Avenue.
September 25
2:43 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a hit and run on Sperry Avenue at Ward Avenue.
September 26
1:29 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of battery on the 2100 block of South Third Street. A suspect could not be located.
8:15 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a missing person on the 1100 block of Cabanel Lane. The subject was entered into the Missing Persons System.
September 27
3:03 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a hit and run on Ward Avenue at North Salado Avenue.
