Police Log September 26 to October 2

September 26
9:19 a.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1300 block of Henley Parkway. Lumber taken from construction site.
11:14 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 600 block of Cheshire Drive.
2:53 p.m.: Bushes on fire reported in the area of Second Street and Del Puerto Ave. Male subject was identified who ran from deputies on scene. The subject was apprehended and ultimately booked at the Public Safety Center for charges related to resisting arrest.
8:06 p.m.: Deputies located a male subject in the area of Hollyhock Circle and Morning Glory Drive who had an active felony warrant. He fled the area and was later apprehended by the K9. He was booked for resisting arrest and his felony warrant.
September 27
8:27 a.m.: Recovered stolen vehicle in the area of Highway 33 and Zacharias Road.
11:58 a.m.: Female subject at the Patterson Police Services with a warrant for her arrest. She was taken into custody and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
2:36 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 15000 block of Baldwin Road.
3:41 p.m.: Verbal fight over a cow reported in the area of Old Las Palmas and Poplar Avenue. Upon investigation the cow had been sold and the previous owner wanted the cow back. The previous owner transferred the cow to his pen without permission. The cow was transferred back to the current owner and the previous owner was lectured about property rights.
7:58 p.m.: Vehicle burglary reported in the 500 block of South Del Puerto Avenue.
September 28
12:42 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 600 block of Logan Way.
2:13 p.m.: Stolen vehicle recovery in the area of Rogers and Zacharias Road. A male subject was located in the area of the stolen vehicle and found to be tampering with the vehicle. He was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
3:08 p.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the area of American Eagle and Sperry Avenue.
4:10 p.m.: Hit and run with property damages reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
8:32 p.m.: Male subject was contacted in the 1400 block of Longhorn Lane who was known to have a warrant for his arrest. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
September 29
8:18 a.m.: Accident with injuries reported in the area of West Las Palmas Avenue and North Second Street.
9:32 a.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the area of Poppy Avenue and Highway 33.
1:44 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 500 block of North Second Street. Upon arrival deputies found a male subject yelling at himself. He was clear of wants and warrants and released.
2:32 p.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the area of North Hartley Street and East Las Palmas Avenue.
3:36 p.m.: Stolen vehicle recovered in the 200 block of Orange Avenue.
9:23 p.m.: Deputies were called to the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue for a subject panhandling in the area. Upon contact the male subject gave the name of a subject with a warrant for his arrest. Further investigation revealed the true name of the male and that he also had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for giving a false name to a deputy and his warrant.
10:57 p.m.: Deputies contacted a male subject in the area of West Las Palmas Avenue and North Second Street. He tried to flee and was apprehended. A search of his person revealed drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released at the scene.
September 30
12:15 a.m.: Assault with a vehicle reported in the 700 block of North Hartley Street. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect vehicles in the area.
12:50 a.m.: Carjacking reported in the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue. This incident is still an ongoing investigation.
11:39 a.m.: Traffic enforcement stop at Rogers Road and Zacharias Road with a male subject who dispatch advised had a felony warrant for his arrest. Subject was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
2:09 p.m.: Stolen vehicle recovered in the 800 block of North First Street.
October 1
7:31 a.m.: Vehicle burglary reported in the 400 block of H Street. A second vehicle burglary was reported in the 500 block of E Street.
12:25 p.m.: Deputy flagged down by citizen to do a residence check on a burned house in the 100 block of North Sixth Street. Deputies were unable to locate anyone in the residence.
2:30 p.m.: Carjacking in the 400 block of Ridge Creek Lane. This incident is an ongoing investigation.
2:13 p.m.: Hit and run with property damages reported in the area of Sperry Avenue and Park Center Drive.
9:43 p.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the 200 block of North Second Street.
October 2
4:31 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue.
8:47 p.m.: Robbery report in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty
