Patterson Police Services received 283 calls for service, conducted 80 traffic stops and issued 45 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from September 4-10, 2023.
September 4
10:22 a.m. Petty theft reported in the 900 blk of Sycamore Avenue. An unknown suspect took bags of cement from business. Report taken.
11:24 a.m. Petty theft in the 1000 blk of Sperry Avenue. unknown suspect stole from the liquor cabinet. Report taken.
4:27 p.m. Stolen vehicle reported in the 1000 blk of Sperry Avenue. The vehicle was taken from the business parking lot. Report taken.
September 5
10:09 a.m. Burglary report reported in the 200 blk of Angora Street. The vehicle window broken out, but nothing was taken. Report taken.
9:47 a.m. Credit card fraud was reported to the Patterson Substation. Wallet, cash, and phone were taken and 5 purchases within Walmart. Report taken.
September 6
5:07 p.m. Felony drunk driving with injuries reported on W Las Palmas/ Sperry Avenue. driver was found to be under their influence and causing a traffic collision involving a city sign. The collision also caused minor cuts and scrapes to the passengers. The person responsible was detained and transported to the PSC.
6:04 p.m. Possession of narcotics reported on W Las Palmas Avenue/Season drive. Citation was given and report taken.
September 7
2:18 a.m. Commercial burglary reported in the 200 blk of D Street. responsible was contacted on site while burglarizing the business, they were detained and transported to the PSC.
1:06 p.m. Elderly assault reported in the 500 blk of S 9th Street. The person responsible attacked the victim in the face during a family fight. The responsible was detained and transported to the PSC.
5:17 p.m. Warrant arrest on S 4th Street/B Street. subject was detained and transported to the PSC.
September 8
9:27 a.m. Stolen vehicle reported to the Patterson Substation. Report taken.
4:03 p.m. Hit and run reported on W Las Palmas Ave/S 2nd Street. No injuries reported. Report taken.
7:03 p.m. Warrant arrest on W las Palmas/Kestrel Drive.
8:47 p.m. Warrant arrest reported in the 600 blk of N 6th Street.
10:23 p.m. Violation of a court order reported in the 200 blk of Cherry Blossom. Report taken and complaint filed.
September 9
12:27 p.m. Vehicle burglary reported in the 900 blk of Sperry Ave. vehicle was broken into and items were stolen. from vehicle, report taken.
4:06 p.m. Domestic battery reported in the 500 blk of Moray Way. Deputies responded to a family fight and determined who the primary aggressor was and detained and transferred the person responsible to the PSC.
September 10
8:02 a.m. Petty theft reported in the 100 blk of Walker Ranch Parkway. The responsible entered the unlocked car and took wallet. Report taken.
10:02 a.m. Vandalism reported in the 100 blk of Noble Park Circle. The person responsible threw a bottle and a large rock at the garage door. $2000 worth of damage reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.