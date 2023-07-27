Patterson Police Services received 224 calls for service, conducted 31 traffic stops and issued 20 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from July 17th, 2023 – July 23th, 2023.
07/17/2023 0858 hours
Traffic collision reported on Sperry Avenue/ American Avenue. Report taken.
07/17/2023 1624 hours
Indecent exposure reported in the 100 blk of S Del Puerto. Two subjects contacted and were found to have paraphernalia in their vehicle. They were detained and transported to the PSC.
07/17/2023 1651 hours
Vandalism reported in the 300 blk of Bella Flora Lane. Responsible broke all window from vehicle and backup camera and stole an iPad from vehicle. Report taken.
07/17/2023 1917 hours
Felony vandalism reported in the 1400 blk of Angus Street. Deputies responded and found that responsible had vandalized the home causing $1000 worth of damage. Victim signed a citizens arrest and responsible was detained and transported to the PSC.
07/17/2023 1938 hours
Domestic violence reported in the 700 blk of Kinshire Way. Vebal only.
07/18/2023 1035 hours
Felony vandalism reported in the 300 blk of W Las Palmas Avenue. Responsible poured a bucket of paint over themselves and proceeded deface the sidewalk and the business. Responsible was detained and transported to the PSC.
07/18/2023 1310 hours
Vandalism reported in the 600 blk of Logan Way. Victims car was vandalized. Report taken.
07/18/2023 1435 hours
Violation of a court order in the 1400 blk of Berrendas Street. Report taken.
07/18/2023 1449 hours
Identity theft reported in the 200 blk of Fall Avenue. Report taken.
07/18/2023 1845 hours
Grand theft reported in the 200 blk of Park Center Drive. Responsible stole $2500 worth of items from business and victim signed citizens arrest. Report taken.
07/18/2023 2131 hours
Domestic vicolence reported in the 1000 blk of Sperry Avenue. Verbal only.
07/19/2023 0355 hours
Felony vandalism reported in the 1000 blk of W Las Palmas. Report taken.
07/19/2023 1458 hours
Burglary reported in the 600 blk of Logan Way. Report taken.
07/19/2023 2333 hours
Stolen vehicle in the 300 blk of Unidad Court. Report taken.
07/20/2023 0526 hours
Stolen vehicle reported in the 2400 blk of Sperry Avenue. Report taken.
07/20/2023 0836 hours
Passing bad checks in the 1000 blk of Sperry Avenue. Report taken.
07/20/2023 1516 hours
Domestic violence in the 800 blk of Mackilhaffy Drive. verbal only, report taken.
07/20/2023 1858 hours
Petty theft in the 1000 blk of Sperry Avenue. 6 car batteries stolen from business, no suspect information. Report taken.
07/20/2023 1932 hours
Terrorist threats reported in the 600 blk of Berlin Way. Report taken.
07/21/2023 1017 hours
Traffic pursuit on E Las Palmas Avenue/Chestnut Avenue. Responsible led detectives on a mile and a half pursuit and finally yielded and was detained and transported to the PSC.
07/21/2023 1319 hours
Terrorists threats in the 500 blk of Sears Drive. report taken.
07/21/2023 1359 hours
Stolen vehicle reported in the 400 blk of Osprey Drive. Report taken.
07/21/2023 1515 hours
Violation of domestic violence order reported in the 300 Summer Phlox Lane. Report taken.
07/21/2023 2226 hours
Driving under the influence on N El Circulo/N 3 rd Street. Subject was contacted and detained and transported to the PSC.
