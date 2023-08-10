Patterson Police Services received 289 calls for service, conducted 113 traffic stops and issued 84 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from July 24-30, 2023.
July 30
2:17 a.m. Subject walking in the middle of the road causing hazard reported on E Street/South Fourth Street. subject was contacted and found to be on a substance. A search of his person resulted in paraphernalia found. Responsible was detained and transported to the PSC.
July 31
2:27 a.m. Resisting arrest reported in the100 block of Hackney Street. Responsible was contacted in the park after a small foot pursuit, it was found that the detained was under the influence and ran due to being scared. Subject was detained and transported to the PSC.
7:54 a.m. Commercial burglary reported in the 100 block of East Las Palmas. Money and items taken. Report taken.
9:44 a.m. Traffic collision with injuries reported on Sycamore Avenue/Eucalyptus Avenue. Report taken.
August 1
1:09 a.m. Warrant arrest in the 500 block of South Rogers.
6:07 a.m. Domestic battery reported on Sperry Avenue/ American Avenue. Responsible was contacted and transported to the PSC.
9:53 a.m. Violation of domestic violence order in the 1800 block of Olympia Street. report taken.
5:24 p.m. Domestic battery reported in the800 block of Mackilhaffy Drive. after arriving home from a previous arrest, Responsible was involved in another incident and was detained and transported to the PSC.
10:27 p.m. Driving under the influence reported on North Second Street/Ivy Avenue. Responsible collided with pole and vehicle became engulfed in flames. Responsible was detained and transported to the PSC.
August 2
953 a.m. Vandalism reported in the 200 block of North Second Street. Report taken.
11:52 a.m. Battery with serious injury reported in the 500 block of Clover Avenue. Responsible was determined to have assaulted the victim and caused them to be taken to the hospital and was found to also have assaulted a family pet. Responsible was detained and transported to the PSC.
7:28 p.m. Spousal abuse reported in the1200 block of Jewel Flower Drive. Deputies responded to a family fight and determined the aggressor had strangled the victim and was detained and transported to the PSC.
August 3
6:14 a.m. Domestic violence incident reported in the 1200 block of Jewel flower Drive. Verbal only.
4:15 p.m. Domestic battery reported on Walnut Avenue/ Logan Way. Report taken and complaint filed.
August 4
11:51 a.m. Burglary reported to the Patterson Police Substation. Report taken.
6:25 p.m. Drunk in public reported on Cliff Swallow Drive/ Henley Parkway.
August 5
2:16 p.m. Violation of a court order in the 400 block of South Fourth Street. Report taken.
4:36 p.m. Driving under the influence reported in the 1500 block of Daisy Drive. After traffic stop the responsible was determined to be under the influence.
10:04 p.m. Elder abuse reported in the 1200 block of Kingfisher Drive. Responsible was detained and transported to the PSC.
11:47 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon on Granite Creek Drive/ Leather Creek Lane. Responsibles were detained after assaulting the victim and transported to the PSC.
