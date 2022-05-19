Police may May 9 to May 16

May 9
12:52 a.m.: Stranded motorist reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
8:13 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 600 block of Logan Way. Upon arrival deputies were unable to contact anyone in the area needing law enforcement assistance.
9:15 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon arrival deputies contacted the reporting party but were unable to locate a person matching the description given.
3:11 p.m.: Violation of a domestic violence order reported in the 1400 block of Berrendas Street.
3:57 p.m.: Verbal fight in the 100 block of Paint Way. Deputies contacted both parties and they advised verbal argument only. No further action was taken.
7:24 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1300 block of Henley Parkway. Deputies contacted both parties and the male half agreed to leave for the night. No crimes committed and no further action taken at this time.
May 10
8:43 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 600 block of Logan Way. Upon arrival deputies contacted a juvenile who was arrested for battery charges. The juvenile was transported to Juvenile Hall without incident.
8:39 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 1400 block of Steel Creek Drive. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate any loud music in the area.
May 11
12:38 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 16000 block of Ward Avenue. Upon arrival deputies contacted several individuals that were working on equipment as well as transporting it to a new location. They checked out as the owners of the equipment and no further action was taken at this time.
5:27 a.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 200 block of South 3rd Street. Upon arrival deputies contacted the reporting party who advised the male half had left prior to their arrival. No crimes committed and no further action taken at this time.
1:09 p.m.: Reckless driving reported in the 400 block of Park Center Drive. Deputies contacted several juveniles in the area and lectured them about reckless driving, advised them their vehicles will be towed if they participate in this type of behavior. They were cited for trespassing on the premises and released to their parents.
2:31 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 600 block of Logan Way. Reporting party advised they had found their stolen vehicle and it was recovered.
4:32 p.m.: Vehicle reported stolen in the 1400 block of Granite Creek Drive.
9:40 p.m.: Domestic disturbance call reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies were able to locate both parties and the male half was arrested for domestic violence charges. The subject was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
May 12
10:48 a.m.: Assisted Public Works with the cleaning of the Oleanders in the area of South 2nd Street and West Las Palmas Avenue.
11:44 a.m.: Battery reported in the 600 block of Logan Way. Upon arrival deputies cited a juvenile female with the charges of battery. She was released to her parents.
7:43 p.m.: Security check in the 16000 block of Ward Avenue. Deputies contacted a female subject who needed assistance in getting to her residence. She had a prior injury and was having difficulty in walking home. Deputies transported her to her residence.
9:29 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 2400 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted both subjects and detained the male half for domestic violence charges against the female party. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
May 13
12:13 a.m.: Disabled motorist reported in the area of Sperry Avenue and Baldwin Road.
8:09 a.m.: Transient male playing with ATM in the 20 block of Plaza way. The bank requested he leave the area as he is not a customer of the bank. The male subject agreed to leave the area.
2:05 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the area of West Las Palmas Avenue and North 2nd Street. Male throwing rocks at passing vehicles. Deputies were unable to locate anyone matching the description given by the reporting party.
2:51 p.m.: Panhandlers reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon arrival they could not supply deputies with a name for their organization and were asked to leave the area or risk being cited for trespassing. They agreed to leave.
7:50 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Road.
8:37 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1400 block of Granite Creek Drive. Upon arrival deputies met with all parties involved and one subject agreed to leave the residence for the night. No crimes committed and no further action taken.
May 14
12:23 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 1200 block of Sweet Pea Drive. Upon arrival verbal only and both parties agreed to separate for the night. No further action taken.
11:11 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 1400 block of Granite Creek Drive. Verbal only and no crimes committed. No further action taken at this time.
12:28 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the area of Rogers Road and Keystone Pacific Parkway.
2:04 p.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the area of Alpine Creek and Creekside Drive. Deputies were unable to locate anyone matching the description given by the reporting party.
4:45 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
7:12 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the area of Bella Flora Lane and Fawn Lily Drive.
May 16
2:41 p.m.: Traffic incident reported in the area of West Las Palmas and Jasmine Drive.
3:01 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 100 block of South Hartley Street. Both parties agreed to separate for the time. No further action taken at this time.
5:05 p.m.: Found scooters in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
11:02 p.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 3000 block of Old Las Palmas Avenue. Upon investigation it was found to be a subject taking pictures of the lunar eclipse.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.