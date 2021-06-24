The first combined fire agency training event since the COVID-19 pandemic began was held at Station 52 on June 18.
Firefighters from Patterson Fire, West Stanislaus Fire Protection District, and Cal-Fire took part in the training exercises that were practiced in honor of fallen firefighters.
Stations were set up to recreate the circumstances that led to the deaths of three firefighters. In honor of those men the stories of their tragic deaths were shared by the exercise leaders.
The Denver Drill, named for the city that Engineer Mark Langvardt had served for 16-years at the time of his death, is a confined space/window rescue exercise. Engineer Langvardt was performing truck operations – which includes actions like ventilation, forcible entry, search, and rescue – on a structure fire when the floor he was standing on collapsed.
Langvardt found himself in a confined space measuring only 28-inches in width. His only point of egress was a window that was 20-inches wide, 42-inches at the sill, and was covered by a security grate. These factors made self-rescue impossible. The confined space rescue attempt by other firefighters on scene was complicated by the advancing fire and sadly resulted in the death of Engineer Mark Langvardt who was 39 years old. The firefighters at the training event practiced breaching the window by jumping straight up from a standing position to gain entry. They then lowered themselves into the confined space where they had to lift an unconscious firefighter up to and out of the small window with the support of another firefighter on the exterior of the window.
The exercise is not easy in a low-stress environment. Turnout gear – helmet, gloves, boots, jacket, pants, hood, air pack, and any other tools that may be carried – can weigh anywhere from 45 to 75-pounds. In a real-life scenario, this rescue attempt is nothing less than daunting.
The next scenario, the Nance Drill, takes place in a “basement.” Firefighters were staged for the rescue on the second level on the hose-drying tower at Station 52. This exercise is practiced in honor of Columbus, Ohio Firefighter John Nance who died in a structure fire that was later determined to be the result of arson.
Nance was performing fire search duties when the floor beneath him collapsed due to the fire raging in the basement below. Thick smoke and intense heat billowing through the four-story, 11,000 square foot building caused significant delays in locating what turned out to be multiple fires in multiple basement rooms and locating Firefighter Nance.
In this exercise, the rescuing firefighters practiced using their hose line as a tool of rescue. One firefighter lain on their belly anchors the hose and operates the nozzle. This action allows the firefighter to offer fire protection to the trapped firefighter and supports the following actions of the rescue.
Firefighters engaged in the rescue operation lower the anchored hose into the basement. The trapped firefighter then practices using the hose to support their weight while those above attempt to lift the trapped firefighter from below. This rescue attempt can only work if the trapped firefighter remains actively involved in their rescue. In situations where precious time and oxygen are consumed by leaving the location to retrieve tools, using the hose may be the only option to successfully retrieve an individual trapped on a lower floor.
Firefighter Nance survived the initial fall through the basement. He was alert and mobile when his location was pinpointed. However, all attempts at rescuing Nance failed and he succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning. Nance, a 27-year veteran of the Columbus Fire Department, was less than a year from retirement He was 51-years old.
The final training station was a confidence course drill. The purpose of this drill is to execute successful self-rescue. Blindfolded firefighters in full turnout gear enter the course through an above ground opening, similar in height to a window. After entering the course, the firefighters must navigate obstacles that simulate reduced visibility, confined spaces, loose wires and blocked passages. They must do this is a calm manner to prevent over-use of their oxygen supply while maintaining calm radio communication to support those who are pursuing rescue attempts.
This training scenario was practiced in honor of Phoenix, Arizona Firefighter Brett Tarver. Firefighter Tarver responded to a structure fire in a grocery store. During the operation he became disoriented in the thick smoke. While attempting to self-rescue through debris and with reduced visibility firefighter Tarver ran out of oxygen. He was in cardiac and respiratory arrest when he was rescued. Despite resuscitation efforts, Tarver did not survive. Firefighter Tarver was an eight-year veteran of fire service, he was 40-years old at the time of his death.
Information about the deceased firefighters from the training exercises can be found online at the following links:
Bret Tarver – https://www.phoenixfirefoundation.org/fallen-firefighters/bret-r-tarver/
Mark Langvardt – https://denverfireonline.com/remembering-fallen/
John Nance – https://www.columbusmonthly.com/article/20140206/NEWS/302068552
