Prayer brings hope for Patterson family

Julian Cordero is a popular student at Northmead Elementary School.
“His classmates really like him, “according to his 2nd grade teacher Cynthia Horton. “They keep asking me when he’s coming back.”
Three weeks ago, 7-year-old Julian – known affectionately as Juju – suffered a massive aneurism. He is recovering at UCSF Children’s Hospital.
“Though his parents and the rest of the entire family have been terrified the entire time, Juju has fought,” said his uncle Chico Rodriguez. “He’s made slow improvements and has amazed me with his resolve, his heart and courage, and his will to live. “
His parents, John and Melissa Cordero, left Patterson the day of his medical emergency and haven’t been back since. They’ve been provided with a room to stay in for now, but the road forward is a rocky one both emotionally and financially.
“Their bills are in the millions of dollars,” said Rodriguez. “I’m hoping to raise money for them by auctioning off NBA playoff tickets this weekend. I encourage the Patterson community to help our family by purchasing a $25 ticket on Venmo@jujustrong!.”
Rodriguez says Juju’s mother amazed him when she said that their family is blessed.
“I wondered how she could see this situation as a blessing. Then she told me that when she and John go to the hospital chapel every night to pray, they often meet other parents with children who are also ill. Some of them won’t get to take their babies home. Melissa says it’s a blessing that Juju still has a chance – no matter how big or small – its still a chance.”
