For the past two and a half years I have had the privilege of serving Jesus and our community with a group of ministers called CWW (Church Without Walls). We represent different denominations but we come together as friends under the leadership of the Holy Spirit.
There are two major emphases in our group. We pray together and find ways of living out our faith.
These are two expressions of God’s love. Jesus summarized the whole Bible in these two commandments to love God and to love our neighbor:
“Hear, O Israel: The Lord is one. Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength. The second commandment is this: Love your neighbor as yourself.” There is no commandment greater than these. Mark 2:29-31
In CWW, one of the practical expressions of love has become a weekly food pantry which has been meeting the basic needs of literally hundreds of families for the past two years. But we cannot take credit for this! The Lord himself has raised dozens of men and women as volunteers who are now serving in the pantry. These volunteers from our community happen to do two things: they serve food boxes and pray for people’s needs.
Most of the food has been donated by our community through businesses, churches, local service organizations and individuals who have given generously towards this effort.
We praise the Lord for this outpouring of His love in our community. The pantry has become a vital expression of generosity and good will in our city, and I am grateful that our church gets to be a part of it.
God continues to call his people to unity in prayer and He continues to invite us to serve humbly in love!
By Pastor Cesar Buitrago, Patterson Christian Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
