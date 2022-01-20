Now that the districts have been redrawn, it is time for us to start getting to know the candidates that will be running in elections this year. These past two years have shown me that we need to know our local elected representatives. They are the ones that make decisions that affect our daily lives. If our current elected representatives are not listening, we have the opportunity to vote for another candidate. Take the time over the next few months to read the US Constitution and ask questions of the candidates who will potentially be making key decisions in the next few years.
Yvonne Reynolds
Patterson
