Prepare Your Pets for Fireworks

Fireworks! Do your pets snooze through them? Do they stress, or, worse, panic? The day after fireworks is the day the shelters, rescues, and social media pages are inundated with stray, injured, and dead pets who have escaped yards and homes.
Let’s face it, until people make firework bans happen (and I hear many say it’s enough), fireworks are here to stay, and, unfortunately, no longer just on July 4.
Are you looking for ways to help prevent or alleviate fear and anxiety in your pets challenged by the noise?
Here are five simple management tips:
- Security. Security. Security. Check your fences and gates. Since panicked dogs have been known to scale walls and break through fencing, teach your pets to be comfortable in a crate or darkened room in the house. Or go out and play fetch if your dog is just a bit unsettled. Fireworks=fun.
- Calming classical music, a boring audiobook, or a unique scent can become cues for relaxation if used regularly when all is quiet. Even better add a massage during that quiet time and do it all in that safe space. Some dogs do well with a Thundershirt, too.
- A microchip is a sure ticket home IF you register your chip. Register your chip in two places: With the registry that comes with your chip and on the universal registry, foundanimals.org. If you don’t know your chip’s registry, you can find it on this site: https://www.petmicrochiplookup.org. All veterinarians and shelters offer microchipping services for dogs and cats. Westside Animals for Adoption at Best Friends Pet Resort & Canine Academy will microchip and register your pet for free.
- For the fastest reunions, write your phone number on your pet’s collar with a Sharpie. You can also buy an ID tag or Stanislaus dog license tag. Be sure the collar with the tag is on the pet!
- Can you go camping with family and pets? What about visiting family and friends far into the country? Think about how you are going to prevent holiday guests from inadvertently leaving doors and gates open?
- If you know your pet will be stressed, there are several over-the-counter products and prescription medicines that can be helpful. Your veterinarian is the best source of advice for your pet’s well-being.
With a bit of advanced planning and preparation, you can keep your pets safe and healthy, and enjoy, or, at least, survive, fireworks season.
Augusta Farley CBCCKA CPDT-KSA
Best Friends Pet Resort and Canine Academy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.