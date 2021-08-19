Volleyball is expected to have strong numbers this year on all levels. That can prove to be a key factor in their return to the Central California Conference.
The program is coming off a 4-4 shortened pandemic season and this years’ team will be led by returning senior captains Emma Medina and Ciera Cozart.
The Tigers also have a couple of standout sophomores in Madison Cantu and Rayne Tago that are skilled strikers and have the future of Patterson volleyball looking bright.
The Tigers open the season at home against Beyer on August 24 at 6 p.m.
