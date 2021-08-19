The first game of the season has finally approached. Preparation in practices, through scrimmages, and the standard that has been set makes this week one matchup an important test for the Tigers.
This week’s opponent is the Hilmar Hornets. They went 4-1 in the abbreviated pandemic season and in the 2019 season they finished as runner-up in the Sac-Joaquin Division Six playoffs.
Hilmar is one of those school that doesn’t rebuild, they reload. The last time the Hornets had a losing season was in 2014, making them a great team for the Tigers to measure themselves against and get tuned up for league play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.