Students from Patterson High School were able to celebrate the 2020-2021 school year due to the efforts of a couple moms and the tremendous support of the community.
Maria Vargas, owner of Casa De Flores, and mother of a Patterson High senior said the idea was sparked when her daughter told her that she was considering planning a prom for her class. After the conversation with her daughter, Vargas called her friend Sonia Musson.
Vargas and Musson met at Starbucks to discuss the feasibility of undertaking such a big project. Safety measures, the cost of food and decorations, and finding an outdoor location were all considerations that had to be planned in advance, and with the school year quickly winding down, the women put their heads together and got to work.
“I think everyone in the community recognized how much the students had taken away from them because of the pandemic,” said Vargas. “Everyone really came together to make this good for the kids.”
“The donations flooded in,” said Musson. “Forty gallons of hand sanitizer, all of the desserts…we had an anonymous donor that basically just asked, ‘What else do you need?’ So that paid for the fruit truck that had raspados and mangonadas, and things like that the kids like.”
“We found out that most proms don’t include dinner,” Vargas said. “We wanted the kids to be able to come here, eat dinner, and take pictures. Everything. We’re moms too. We wanted to make sure it was safe. That’s why we didn’t let students drive themselves.” And while some students complained initially, Musson and Vargas didn’t budge.
That resolute attitude paid in dividends as more than 300 students attending the event were dropped off, picked up, and all made it home safely. “We were kids, we went to prom,” said Vargas. “We didn’t want them, you know, drinking beer in the car or something. Once they were dropped off, they weren’t allowed to go back outside.”
Both women admitted to having some concern initially about facing backlash from the community due to COVID-19 restrictions and the risk of spreading the virus. Students were encouraged to wear masks if they wanted to but they weren’t mandatory.
“They were already playing sports, some of them were being tested twice a week.” Musson said. “We took precautions,” said Vargas. “The location was outdoors, we had them sanitize their hands at the door when they came in, before dinner, and we had sanitizer at the dessert table.”
Both women affirmed, to their knowledge, there have been no COVID-19 positive cases in students or volunteers related to the event. They also confirmed that they’ve not received any negative responses from the community. Both women repeatedly talked about the community support they received throughout the process.
“We had over 20 parent volunteers,” Musson said. Volunteers showed up, worked together, and had tables and chairs for 300 people set up in less than an hour. And they did it all again when it was time to clean the space after the prom. “Some of the kids even came up to me, ‘What can I do, Mrs. Musson? Can we help?’”
“We didn’t do this on our own,” said Vargas, “the community, we couldn’t have done it without them.” Musson said, “Thank you to all those who donated toward helping make prom extra special.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.