The Patterson Promotoras have been hard at work replacing vandalized green ribbons that were set by them around town in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month. Community members may have seen the ribbons along Highway 33 and Downtown El Circulo, and if you ask the Promotoras, they are not upset that some of them were destroyed.
“Maybe it’s somebody who needs help,” said Promotora Maria Isabel Diaz. “Maybe they need help or they are lonely and nobody has stood up for them...We try to do the best to let the community know that they are not alone.”
Coming from the Bay Area, Isabel Diaz has been volunteering with the Promotoras for almost four years and she believes that the Patterson, Westley, Grayson area is one of the most community-driven places she has seen. She’s proud to serve the community as a member of the Promotoras and help community members recognize the importance of mental health and perseverance.
“When I lived in the Bay Area I didn’t hear anything about mental health, or a place where you can go in and somebody will help you,” said Isabel Diaz. “But when I came here, [and I heard about the Promotoras of Patterson and heard about how the program is for mental health and women's health] I put in more time and focus. I see the job and it’s beautiful. It’s not just for women, it’s for everybody. This is why I spend my time to try and show our community that they are not alone. There’s a lot of help here.”
The Promotoras, in cooperation with Stanislaus County and the Center for Human Services, are a network of volunteers that plan activities for the communities they serve and take actions to support individuals who need help in various forms.
In Patterson, the group hosts free Bailo Ejercicio (dance exercise) classes Monday through Friday 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Center for Human Services. They also host exercise classes for seniors every Wednesday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center. The group also stays active with monthly meetings and trainings that feature mental health workshops, and every second Thursday of the month they collect food and clothing for local charities.
The group has had to replace the green ribbons twice, but to them, it’s all part of the job to get the message across. The message that the community is not alone, and that they are here to help anyone who needs it, and the green ribbons serve as a reminder.
