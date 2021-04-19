Protocols for Indoor Sporting Events - Patterson High School Home Games

Indoor sporting events will have capacity limits and will be monitored in accordance with Western Athletic Conference and Stanislaus County Public Health guidelines according to an announcement from PHS Athletic Director Rob Cozart on the Parent Square app used by Patterson Joint Unified School District to communicate with students and families.
These rules apply to indoor home games held at PJUSD school facilities:
- Each student athlete and coach will receive a total of two spectator guests for entry into the gym. This will also include visiting teams.
- Team rosters will be at the entry door and spectators will sign-in next to the student athlete or coach for each entry.
- All spectators must be 18 years or older to be admitted, children are not permitted to attend indoor sporting events.
- There will be no charge for admission.
- Spectators must social distance themselves from other households and wear a face covering at all times.
- Coaches arriving separate from the indoor sports team’s student athletes must be on the roster or sign-in as a spectator.
- The visiting team is expected to provide their roster by 12 p.m. on game day.
- There will be no concessions open or available.
- Restrooms will be open and available for use.
- All games at PHS Dave Klein Gymnasium will be available for livestream via the Patterson High School NFHS Network Page available here: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/4511b93044
- Team rooms will not be available for teams at any time. Players and officials must arrive dressed.
- Teams and spectators will be on opposite sides of the court during the entire contest.
- After the conclusion of a lower level (junior varsity) contest, student athletes are to refrain from sitting on the spectator side of the gym.
