Being alert during patrol as well as responding to calls for service have led to investigations, search warrants, and multiple arrests in recent weeks.
Highlighted by Chief Josh Clayton on the Patterson Police Services Facebook page was a pair of arrests made for mail theft.
34-year-old Amber Bennett and 35-year-old Daniel Gallardo were contacted by deputies while sleeping in a vehicle at the Grab and Go gas station on Rogers Road on December 12.
When questioned, the pair lied about their identities. The false identity provided by Gallardo was connected to a person on probation which allowed deputies to perform a search of his person and the vehicle.
The search led to the discovery of an abundance of mail that Chief Clayton said likely represents hundreds of victims across multiple counties.
Also recovered during the investigation was a purse, identification card and other property that was confirmed by the victim to have been stolen in Manteca. Manteca Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation of that theft.
During the arrest, Gallardo was able to free himself from the handcuffs and attempted to flee on foot before being detained and transferred to the Public Safety Center.
Gallardo’s true identity was revealed during the booking process after he had been fingerprinted. He was found to be on post release community supervision (PRCS) out of San Joaquin County for a prior conviction of identity theft and had an active felony arrest warrant for a PRCS violation.
Gallardo’s alleged accomplice, Bennett, was also found to have an active warrant for her arrest for drug related charges. She was arrested and booked for receiving stolen property as well as for the warrant out of Escalon.
Gun violence
Multiple shootings have taken place in Patterson in the last month. Fortunately, the incidents have not resulted in injury to any persons involved or otherwise.
In November, deputies were investigating a report of damage to a vehicle that appeared to have been caused by gunfire. The property owner noticed the damage early in the morning and believed the car to have been shot at overnight while parked.
The investigation determined that the vehicle was damaged by gunshots and is believed to have been involved in an incident that occurred the night before when it was driven by a family member of the property owner.
The investigation is ongoing, and more information is expected to be released by Patterson Police.
Just after midnight on Dec. 10 a vehicle crashed into a house on Vicki Lynn Lane near Ward Avenue.
A doorbell camera captured audio and video evidence of the incident which began before the collision occurred.
What appears to be the sound of multiple gunshots can be heard through the camera’s audio moments before the sound of tires screeching. Soon after, a vehicle traveling north on Ward Avenue at a high rate of speed appears in frame followed by dark colored truck also traveling at a high rate of speed.
The truck veers off Ward Avenue onto Vicki Lynn Lane before crashing into the house.
Immediately following the collision, a person that appears to be holding a firearm exits the vehicle and flees on foot.
Police believe the incident likely began near the skate park on the corner of Ward and Las Palmas Avenues where it was reported that shots had been heard.
Chief Clayton was able to confirm that two arrests were made the night of the incident, but the investigation is ongoing and may result in further arrests. The names of those arrested were not available at the time of this report.
Clayton confirmed that these incidents appear to be isolated, and no evidence has been found linking them.
Dangerous driving
A traumatic collision involving a dirt bike and an Acura sedan occurred on Second Street at Olive Avenue on Friday, Dec. 9.
Witness statements allege both vehicles were traveling south on Second Street. The Acura is believed to have been traveling within the southbound lane when the dirt bike, being driven along the southbound shoulder, abruptly entered the lane of traffic immediately in front of the Acura.
The dirt bike struck the front passenger side of the Acura causing the rider to be ejected. The rider slammed into the windshield of the car and was subsequently thrown several dozen feet off the roadway on the northbound shoulder.
The unidentified driver of the dirt bike was not wearing a helmet or other safety equipment at the time of the collision and suffered a catastrophic leg injury. They were flown to an area hospital for treatment.
No injuries were reported by the driver of the Acura and no other vehicles were involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.