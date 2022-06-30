Around two dozen members of the community gathered on June 27 to voice their concerns about public safety. The event, hosted at Golden Valley Baptist Church, ran for an hour and a half as Patterson residents discussed issues they faced.
Police Chief Joshua Clayton originally planned to attend the forum and answer questions, but he withdrew on June 22. Instead, event organizer Kandace Weyhrauch used the opportunity to gather community concerns, intending to present them to Chief Clayton at a later date.
As well as members of the community, two government officials attended too. City Council member Shivaugn Alves and Supervisor Channce Condit were present and answered what questions they could.
A wide variety of topics came up, but a few things became the main sources of conversation. Multiple people attested to the police being unresponsive to calls, and Councilmember Alves attributed this to the lack of staffing. She said only two to three deputies are on duty at one time, with the third only patrolling the outskirts of Patterson. Condit explained that a recent tax agreement would send more property tax money to the city, and this could potentially be used to increase the number of officers.
Also, only one code enforcement officer has been part of the department, though another has recently been hired.
Several others expressed concern about behavior in the Walmart and Save Mart parking lots. One mom said she wasn’t comfortable dropping off her daughters at a dance studio connected to one of the parking lots. A report of indecent exposure that occurred in January in the Save Mart parking lot was a catalyst for the forum.
Many also had something to say about illegal fireworks. One woman brought a five-day log of firework activity from her neighborhood. She said middle schoolers near her house were setting off fireworks every fifteen minutes for hours. Condit recounted his days as a city council member in Ceres and how they instituted a hotline for reporting fireworks as well as increasing fines to $2,500. They cited 27 people and confiscated all their unused fireworks. The attendees, including Alves, expressed interest in establishing a similar system in Patterson.
Marco Escalante, a Patterson resident, said, “There’s a lot of other people that feel the same way as we do.” He continued, “Together we might be able to come up with suggestions, solutions, or at the very least help each other navigate our feelings about it.” Escalante also said it’s important to be a part of events like the community forum, because if other people don’t know about the problem, they can’t do anything to fix it.
After listening to the community’s concerns, Alves said she’s returning to the city council with things to work on. She hopes to bring in some of the changes the residents are asking for.
She added that the most important thing people can do to make change is participate; Pastor Benefield of Golden Valley Baptist church and Channce Condit agreed. “If you want to change something, you have to be engaged,” Condit said.
