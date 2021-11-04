The Hammon Senior Center Board of Directors would like to thank Jason Hayward, Youth Development Director at the Patterson Recreation Department for the painted pumpkins from the Community Service Day. We are so grateful to have them as decorations at our Halloween party for our Hammon Senior Center members. We appreciate the consideration that our city’s seniors are thought of from the community service day participants – keep up the good work – you’re doing a great job!
Hammon Senior Center Board of Directors
