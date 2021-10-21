Pushed to the brink

The Tigers looked as if they were going to be swept in straight sets again against Merced last Thursday going down 2-0, then found new life and almost pulled off the upset pushing the game to five sets.
“Makeila [Taafua] suggested that we switch her and Mitsy [Kierrah Mamea] because Merced’s number seven [Kendall Parker] was killing us. When we switched that, we saw it switch from number seven getting all the shots to everything being hit from their outside hitters. She [Makeila] was really shutting down the middle and our team started communicating much better and covering the floor like they’re supposed to,” said heads coach Caleb Moore.
The theme of the season seems to be the energy the team put forward, and it was masterful in the third and fourth set when the game was close and the Tigers found a way to win the third 25-20, and 25-23. Along with Taafua securing the net, the back row was led by the energy of libero Emma Medina who had 54 digs.
“It was an incredible effort from the team tonight and I couldn’t be prouder of them. We were only a few breaks away from winning,” said Moore.
The fifth started in Merced’s favor as they raced out to a 4-1 lead. The Tigers defense would take over winning a pair of momentum grabbing rallies to tie the game at 10 before Merced would call a timeout. That timeout would break the rhythm of the Tigers leading to a couple of bad breaks off dig attempts that left Patterson stuck at 10 dropping the final set 15-10 and losing the game 3-2.
Patterson girls’ volleyball will have upset on their minds as they go into senior night, their final game of the season, tonight at home against El Capitan at 6 p.m.
“We just have to come out. Ciera is doing phenomenal, she had over 13 kills for the second straight game, and we got to get Ranaye moving a little bit more and I think we stand a pretty good chance. Our team has changed a lot from the last time we faced them, because our coverage is far better now.”
