Racial discrimination town hall promotes unity

With ethnic tension currently prominent in the public’s mind, organizations such as the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People are making an increased effort to promote unity among people of all backgrounds. The Hammon Senior Center facilitated a town hall for such a purpose on February 11.
Wendy Byrd, president of the NAACP’s Modesto/Stanislaus branch, organized the event and said its purpose was to bring people together. They host similar town halls all over Stanislaus County but chose Patterson for two reasons. The organization hadn’t visited before and had received several complaints of discrimination from the area.
A panel of three—made up of Stanislaus Sheriff Jeff Dirske; FBI Special Agent Gary Everhart; and Andrea Victoria Libson, executive director of Stand Up, Speak Up, Speak Out—took questions throughout the two-hour event. NAACP member Samuel White-Ephraim moderated, asking both pre-written and audience questions. Representatives of other nonprofits attended, such as Project Sentinel and Invest In Me. Patterson Mayor Michael Clauzel, Modesto city council member Jeremiah Williams, and Patterson Police Chief Joshua Clayton were present as well.
He began by asking the panel, “What is discrimination?” Libson defined the term, saying harassment on the basis of any class difference is discrimination. Acts such as mocking, insults, or expressions of disgust fall in this category. Everhart added that if the victim perceives something as discrimination, it is, regardless of the intention. Dirske answered from a legal perspective, explaining a hate crime only technically occurs if there is a crime that is provably motivated by hate toward the victim. Discrimination is not a crime, and so can’t be classified as a hate crime.
White-Ephraim followed up by asking how the various organizations dealt with discrimination complaints. Dirske again said the police can’t take action on only discrimination—it must lead to a crime. He then walked through the process of handling complaints against officers when they are accused of discrimination. However, the majority of the time, checking body cam footage disproves the allegation completely. According to the sheriff, less than four or five hate crimes occurred in 2022 in areas under his department. Newman, Oakdale, Modesto, and other surrounding cities are outside its authority.
Everhart explained that the police department is the place to report any crime or threats of crimes, no matter the motive. Complaints against the police can go to tips.fbi.gov where an agent will follow up as much as possible. The agent stressed it’s important to include your information in complaints so a proper investigation can be done. Libson also added that no one has to remember all the legal codes and definitions of discrimination and rights violations; local organizations like the NCLA exist to handle that. A victim can contact their local civil rights association instead of dealing with everything themselves.
Byrd recapped the event afterward, saying, “I think it was an excellent event. I think those that attended learned some things.”
For more information on the NAACP and what they do, visit naacp.org.
