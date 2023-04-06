RAD Card Partners with Local Busineses

In a time of economic struggle, small businesses often have it the worst. But the RAD Card aims to change that. It encourages spending at local stores through an enticing incentive—it will match every dollar you spend.
What is the RAD Card? The website, theradcard.com, describes it as a digital gift card. You can load it with $25, $50, $75, or up to $100 in funds, usable at any participating location within your selected city. Then the card will double the amount using money from private donors and government relief funds. You can simply go into a business listed on the website, show them the QR code in the app, and you’re able to spend twice as much as you loaded into the app.
The limit of $100 resets with every funding campaign, and the RAD Card app contains information on when a new period has begun. However, recently Patterson voted to increase this number to $200 of matched funds.
The RAD Card is the product of the Modesto Downtown Partnership, a nonprofit dedicated to building a vibrant downtown in Modesto. They began the card at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to help support struggling small businesses.
“It’s a great way to convey stimulus funds to small businesses, and was built at a time that it was desperately needed.” said Josh Bridegroom, President and CEO of Modesto Downtown Partnership. “It provides nearly 100% [return on investment] for the donor, doubles consumer spending power and all of that value accrues to local businesses. It’s a win-win-win.” He continued, “Beyond this, in today’s world, it’s increasingly difficult for small business owners to compete and technology is often unaffordable or even damaging. RAD Card is specifically designed to benefit small businesses.”
Through the nearly three years of the program’s lifetime, it has sent nearly $15,000,000 to small businesses. “Many of our local businesses have made it clear that the program is what kept their doors open during COVID,” Bridegroom said.
As of the time of writing, twenty-two businesses are part of the program in Patterson, though the list is expanded often.
For more details on the program and a list of participating stores, visit theradcard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.