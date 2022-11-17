The City of Patterson is slated to expand the RAD Card Program with funding allocated from American Rescue Relief Funds.
The “Relief Across Downtown,” or RAD, program began as a partnership between Stanislaus County and the Downtown Modesto Partnership as a way to combat the financial hardships faced by small businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program was so successful in downtown Modesto that the County Board of Supervisors approved an additional one-million-dollars in funding to expand the program across Stanislaus County.
The RAD Card is a digital gift card that users can access via an app on their mobile device. Once downloaded, users can load $25, $50, $75, or $100 to their account. The program utilizes “donor funds” from the county or city affording the availability of a dollar-for-dollar match of the funds loaded onto the account, essentially doubling users’ spending cash at local restaurants, salons, boutiques and other locally owned businesses.
However, donor funds are limited and will only last as long as relief funds are available. To date, as a result of the County’s decision, nine Patterson businesses have benefited by participating in the program. According to a city staff report, “...817 Patterson RAD Cards totaling $140,460 have been purchased…”
The approval of Resolution 2022-77 grants the authorization for the City to provide up to $250,875 in additional funding to further benefit small businesses. According to the RADcard website, “A downtown is the only neighborhood in a city that belongs to everyone in that city, no matter where they live.” That qualifier will not be a disqualifier for Patterson businesses outside of the historical downtown area. To “broaden the positive effect of this program,” the city has chosen to expand the geographical boundaries to include the entire city, rather than just the downtown area.
Other requirements of the program will remain the same; brick and mortar, non-chain, non-franchisee businesses may participate, pop-up businesses and large retail stores are excluded.
For more information regarding the RAD program visit www.theradcard.com. The app is available on Google Play and The Apple Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.