Ramon S. Salinas, 95 of Patterson passed away Saturday July 24th at his residence.
Mr. Salinas was born in Edinburg, Texas and was a resident of Patterson since 1968 for 53 years. He was a farm laborer most of his life and worked at Patterson Frozen Foods for eight years. His passion was gardening. He has 14 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Corina Salinas and son Rolando Salinas.
A Visitation will be held at 9:00 am followed by a Rosary/Mass Combination beginning at 10:00 am, Monday, August 2nd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery.
