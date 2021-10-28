On Sunday, Oct. 24, the Patterson Ravens Youth Football and Cheer Organization sent two cheer squads to the TVYFL (Trans Valley Youth Football League) Cheer Competition as part of the JAMZ Reload event at the Stockton Arena.
The Patterson Ravens Novice Cheer team took on four other teams from the TVYFL in this competition. Out of the five teams competing this squad of 13 girls took home the prize of being crowned Champion. This is the first in Ravens History.
They will continue their journey into January where they will compete for a National Championship at the JAMZ National Championships in Las Vegas, NV.
The Patterson Ravens JV/ Varsity team also competed on Sunday. These girls battled it out on the floor with five other teams. They took home a fourth place finish but still qualified for Nationals based on their overall score.
The JAMZ National Championships with be held at The Orleans Hotel & Casino Convention Center January 21-23, 2022.
