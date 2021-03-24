Ray Edward Henson, 77 of Turlock passed away Sunday, March 21st at his residence in Turlock.
Mr. Henson was born in Oklahoma and was a resident of Turlock for 22 years. He was the owner and operator of a laundromat and Ray’s Upholstery in Patterson for many years. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, was a gun enthusiast and enjoyed fast cars. He was a member of the Knights of the Square Table, where he contributed quite a bit to the treasury. He was a “Ray” of sunshine to everyone he knew.
Mr. Henson is survived by his wife, Rhonda Henson; sons, Michael, Mark, Dennis, Matthew and Jason; daughter, Cathy; brother, LeRoy (Diane) Henson;
numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and
Thelma Henson.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, April 1st at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson.
Donations may be made to: SEVA Hospice, 5330 Pirrone Road, Ste. 303, Salida, CA 95368.
