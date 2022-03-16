Raymond Anthony Sierra, 83 of Patterson passed away on March 12, 2022.
Most Popular
Articles
- PHS Boys Soccer win historic championship
- Patterson Little League opening day
- Police Log February 28 to March 6
- The half he chose
- James Edward Huse II
- Oscar Armando Garcia: January 30, 1977 – February 28, 2022
- By What Authority?
- Leaving a legacy, almost by accident
- Rising Sun Farm & Garden Plant Sale
- Fire Log February 28 to March 6
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Top Ads
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.