Raymond Sierra passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
He was a lifelong resident of Patterson where he owned and operated a welding shop for many years after serving his country in the Army. During his welding career he completed many custom welding projects for his community.
Raymond was a dedicated family man. He was an amazing husband, father, brother, and friend. He was married to Ruth Sierra and together they raised 3 wonderful children, Michael Sierra, Anne Marie Gutierrez, and Matthew Sierra. He loved his family and especially loved spending time with his grandkids, Carlos and Sierra Gutierrez.
He is proceeded in death by his wife, Ruth Sierra, daughter Anne Marie Gutierrez and many brothers and sisters. Raymond is survived by his sons, Matthew Sierra and Michael Sierra as well as his grandkids Carlos and Sierra Gutierrez. He is also, survived by his siblings, Maria Staats, Susan Sierra, Katie Garabaldi and Paul Sierra.
Many will remember Raymond’s positivity and his gift for conversation. It didn’t matter if he knew you or not, he loved socializing and would easily draw anyone in to a conversation. He truly had the “gift of gab.”
Raymond will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Information on services will follow in the near future.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapels, Patterson.
