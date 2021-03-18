Raymond Berrios, passed away on March 10, 2021 at home surrounded by his loved ones. A resident of Patterson since 1993, Raymond was one of seven children. Born on December 18, 1932, in Oakland, California to Raymond and Lola Berrios.
Raymond was raised in Decoto and graduated from Washington High School in 1951. Following graduation, he had the privilege of playing baseball for the U.S. Airforce for which he proudly served. After his service he married Virginia (Vicky) Villa on December 31, 1955 and raised their family in their same childhood neighborhood of Decoto. Raymond was a longtime player and coach for local and neighboring baseball leagues. He was a dedicated bodyman for 50 years always making sure his wife and kids had food, clothes, baseball bats and gloves. In 1993 Raymond and Vicky moved “down south” to Patterson. Although he and Vicky lived in Patterson, weekly drives into Union City were common to visit family and maybe even catch a nephew playing a ball game. Raymond and Vicky celebrated 52 years of marriage before Vicky’s passing in 2008.
In addition to his parents and wife, Raymond is predeceased by five siblings, and one son (Raymond Berrios III). Raymond is survived by his brother Stanley Berrios, his son Ruben and daughter in-law Pamela, daughter Emily, and son Steven Berrios. Raymond leaves five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, many nieces/nephews, and godchildren.
No one will forget Raymond’s love of family, his adoration of his wife, strong work ethic, sense of humor, enjoyment of music, passion for baseball, and appreciation for one good shot of tequila.
A service of remembrance will be held on Wednesday March 24th from 11 am to 1 pm at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Burial immediately following at Patterson District Cemetery.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
