A couple of weeks before the recall election, a few of us took the time to have a little recall rally one afternoon in the downtown circle. I guess we made enough noise that someone from the paper came over and asked what we were doing. The young man took pictures, asked us questions, and spent a bit of time with us, learning why we were encouraging people to vote 'YES' to recall our current governor. After this, we thought there might be a small article in the paper.
But no...I guess that is not what a small town paper reports on.
However, two days after the election, there are two articles about President Biden that had nothing to do with our small town.
As a small town paper, it would be lovely to see more reporting on small town issues, whatever side of the aisle you happen to be on.
Yvonne Reynolds
Patterson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.