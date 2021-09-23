The Stanislaus County Chief Executive Office has released the County’s 2021-2022 Recommended Final Budget, which will serve as the operational plan for Stanislaus County programs and services.
The 2021-2022 Recommended Final Budget brings forward a series of recommendations to increase service to the community and support for County departments to meet growing needs in this “new normal” environment. “A year ago, I focused this budget message on balance, the challenges in finding it and managing it amidst the growing impacts arising under the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Stanislaus County Chief Executive Officer, Jody Hayes. “I noted our need to acknowledge our changed circumstances and strike a new balance to support our community priorities during a rapidly changing time.”
A year later, the County continues to operate under an emergency order, moving with the changing needs of the community that require expanded functions which have evolved through the pandemic, along with all the pre-existing programs and services that provide the backbone of support for the community. The County organization benefits from the unwavering leadership provided by the Board of Supervisors, and as Hayes shared “the incredible staff and the work they have done and continue to do to meet the needs of the community in such a unique time and under incredible conditions; our people make this organization great.”
The 2021-2022 Final Budget introduces the County’s new vision: Becoming a Community of choice, where people live, work and thrive – a place worthy of calling home; along with the mission to guide the organization through the next decade, We Build Community.
Investments in core County services are recommended to carry out this mission, funded by Federal/State allocations to respond to and recover from the public health emergency, along with growth in Discretionary Revenue due to rapid recovery in the local economy in areas that benefit sales tax earnings. A total of 58 full-time positions are recommended to bring the County’s workforce to 4,587 allocated positions.
• 13 positions for the Health Services Agency to establish a new COVID Unit within the Public Health division, along with the addition of two positions for the Medical Therapy Unit to keep up with caseload growth.
• 17 positions will support the Sheriff’s Department, serving on the frontlines of any emergency and integral in supporting public safety, the Board’s top priority. The department will dedicate five Deputy Sheriff positions and one Sergeant to reinstate a Salida substation that existed prior to the economic downturn, providing a significantly improved level of service to this community.
• Community Infrastructure projects benefit from a combined 13 new positions for expanded services in Environmental Resources, Parks and Recreation and Public Works.
• A net three positions are recommended for Community Health department functions, along with ten support positions for the General Services Agency, Public Defender and Human Relations to support the County organization in management and maintenance of facilities, personnel functions, accounting and technology systems.
There is a balance that must be found between investment in the organization and savings for future needs. The 2021-2022 Recommended Final Budget totals $1.5 billion, an increase of $27.1 million over the 2021-2022 Adopted Proposed Budget and a decrease of $36.6 million from the 2020-2021 Adopted Final Budget. The Final Budget is balanced with $1.4 billion in estimated revenue and the use of $58.1 million in fund balance and retained earnings.
The General Fund totals $411.8 million, an increase of $35.3 million over the 2021-2022 Adopted Proposed Budget and $15.5 million over that included in the 2020-2021 Adopted Final Budget. Estimated Discretionary Revenue of $256.9 assumes a 6.4% increase over earlier projections and an increase of 1.4%, or $3.6 million, over Fiscal Year 2020-2021 actual receipts of $253.3 million. The recommended increase in Discretionary Revenue is largely attributed to growth in sales tax, along with updated projections for property tax revenue growth of 4.1% to align with the Assessment Roll. The General Fund is balanced with the use of $5.3 million in fund balance for a total Net County Cost of $262.2 million.
A Public Hearing before the Board of Supervisors for the consideration and adoption of the 2021-2022 Recommended Final Budget was held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The recommended budget was passed by a 5-0 vote.
The Stanislaus County 2021-2022 Recommended Final Budget is available for public review on the County’s website at http://www.stancounty.com/budget/ as of Wednesday, September 8, 2021. It may also be viewed at the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors Office located at 1010 10th Street, Suite 6500, in Modesto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.