The Stanislaus Building Trades Council is recruiting 20 individuals for an innovative program that prepares workers for public infrastructure and other construction jobs. The Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Readiness Program will teach valuable skills and allow participants to explore the different union construction trades. The six-week course is open to all residents of Stanislaus and the surrounding counties. The course is being made possible by the State of California Workforce Development Board – High Road Construction Careers and the SB1 Grant Program.
“Students who are accepted will be exposed to over fifteen different skilled trades and after graduating the MC-3 course will decide the best apprentice career path that suits their needs. Each of these earn as you learn apprentice careers have no tuition costs, include benefits, retirement, and a wage that increases thru progression of the 3–5 year apprenticeship program.” Says Luis Montalbo, President of the Stanislaus BTC.
“This is exactly the type of course that will get someone who does not have a lot of experience in the construction industry ready to be successful.” says Nick Weathers, North Valley Regional MC3 Lead Coordinator. “The certifications and exposure that they will receive will make them much more desirable to contractors and union apprenticeship programs”.
The course starts on September 20th and will be 8-hour days, 5 days a week at UA local 442’s Joint Apprenticeship Training Center in Modesto. Participants will receive a robust training curriculum which will include getting their OSHA 10 certification, blueprint reading, forklift certification, intro to electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and more!
Applicants will be screened for eligibility which includes possession of a valid driver’s license, HS diploma or GED, & the ability to pass a drug test. Deadline for applications is September 1st 2021.
To apply for the program, register at www.ValleyBuild.net or call Nick Weathers at (209) 561-5426 with questions.
