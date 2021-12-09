Dear Editor,
I would like to extend a sincere thank you on behalf of our community for the two articles that have recently been published concerning our Mayor and PHS Math Teacher, Dennis McCord. McCord lied to the Principal at Patterson High School about his actions after receiving a half naked picture of a teen student on his personal snapchat, according to the police report. Although McCord was not prosecuted by the District Attorney, his actions are disgusting. Based on my conversations with the community, the citizens of Patterson are very upset and concerned with his behavior and lack of accountability. No man should ever say “Wish I was there” to a picture of a teen in a thong bikini. McCord is still on paid leave while the school district continues their investigation into his misconduct.
If McCord truly cares for Patterson, its residents and his students, then he will give us his resignation from both Patterson High School and the Mayor’s Office. Based on the public opinion of those on Facebook within our community, Patterson has zero faith in McCord’s discernment and integrity. You can not properly lead Patterson without the faith of the community behind you. We are asking that he does the right thing and resign from both of his positions.
I am thankful The Patterson Irrigator published both articles because otherwise, all that the residents of Patterson would have known were the rumors circulating at Patterson High School. The Irrigator has provided this city with a wonderful service and we are thankful for it. Journalism with integrity has really been a blessing from The Irrigator so I wanted to personally express my gratitude.
Signed,
Kandace Weyhrauch
Patterson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.