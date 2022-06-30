Dear Editor,
So Mayor Pro Tem Dominic Farinha thinks people who can't afford his fancy Swiss bottled water, should just leave Patterson if they are worried about the high levels of Hexavalent Chromium in our water?
How arrogant! His comments about the people in Patterson leave much to be desired. Hopefully, voters will remember Farinha's attitude and flippant remarks during the next election cycle.
Fran and Don Huston
Patterson
